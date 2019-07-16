The Voice of Healthcare Summit Returns to Boston, Aug. 5-6 at Harvard Medical School

BOSTON and NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd annual The Voice of Healthcare Summit – the No. 1 event for voice/AI technology and modern healthcare – will take place August 5-6, 2019, at the Joseph B. Martin Conference Center at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Mass.

Microsoft is the presenting sponsor of the event, which examines the growing intersection between modern healthcare and voice-first technology. More than 500 healthcare professionals, executives, practitioners, insurers, technologists and others are expected to attend.

"The healthcare industry is rapidly incorporating the advances of voice-first technology," said Bradley Metrock, executive producer of The Voice of Healthcare Summit and host of This Week in Voice , part of the global VoiceFirst.FM podcast network. "The Summit itself focuses on how voice is poised to revolutionize healthcare for both patients and providers."

Mayo Clinic's Sandhya Pruthi, M.D., general internal medicine, will discuss how to successfully apply voice-first technology in a clinical setting. Yaa Kumah-Crystal, M.D., M.P.H., assistant professor of biomedical informatics, Vanderbilt University Medical Center , will present "Conversing with the EHR: Vanderbilt's EHR Voice Assistant." Nuance Healthcare's Peter Durlach, senior vice president of strategy and new business development, will explore the next frontier in conversational AI in healthcare. And Freddie Feldman, voice design director for Wolters Kluwer Health , will share "IVR's Lessons for Voice and Health."

The Summit's opening keynote – presented by Heidi Culbertson, CEO and founder of Marvee – will look at "The Promise of Voice-First Technology in Caring for Aging Populations." Culbertson will share Marvee's voice startup story and how a groundswell of innovation is writing a new narrative on aging.

In addition, "The Voice in Pharma Panel" session will address the latest issues and developments with voice technology and the pharmaceutical industry. The session features: Kay Bayne, senior manager, consumer and HCP marketing, AstraZeneca ; Shwen Gwee, co-founder, Novartis Biome ; and Ritesh Patel, chief digital officer, Ogilvy Health .

Some of the other innovative companies participating in The Voice of Healthcare Summit include: Nationwide Children's Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston Children's Hospital, The Christ Hospital, Intelligent Health Association, Skilled Creative, LifePod Solutions, Orbita, Suki.AI, Triad Health A.I., Audiobrain and Voicify.

The event's post-conference workshop – "Voice Boot Camp" – offers a deeper dive into key elements of the voice landscape for healthcare, on Aug. 6 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The workshop (open to all registered attendees as a separate ticketed event) is presented in cooperation with the Intelligent Health Association, Macadamian, Voice First Health and VoiceFirst.Community, a trade association.

For additional details about the conference program and to register via Eventbrite, visit http://www.vohsummit.com .

About VoiceFirst Events

The Voice of Healthcare Summit is produced by VoiceFirst Events (a Score Publishing company), which hosts a portfolio of other events that explore the emergence of voice-first technology, including: Voice of Education Summit (Aug. 7 in Boston, Mass.); Digital Book World (Sept. 10 - 12 in Nashville, Tenn.); Voice of the Flash Briefing, a VoiceFirst.TV online event (Oct. 3); The Voice of Money (Oct. 29 in New York City); and Project Voice, the voice technology mega-event (Jan. 13-17, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn.).





