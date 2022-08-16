|
The Vomela Companies adds Visual Impact to its growing family of brands
ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 75 years, The Vomela Companies today announced that it has acquired Visual Impact LLC, located in Blaine, MN.
"As a full-service provider in Out of Home Advertising, Retail, Hospitality and Events" said Vomela President and CEO Mark Auth. "Visual Impact capabilities align well with Vomela's current offerings and strengthen our ability to deliver branded experiences to a growing portfolio of clients."The Vomela Companies
The Vomela Companies are a full-service specialty graphics provider capable of producing a wide variety of promotional, store décor, event, fleet, OEM, commercial, and transportation graphics. The company employs more than 1,400 people in 23 cities across the U.S. and Canada.
