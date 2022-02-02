The Wade Family Partners with Janie and Jack for Exclusive Spring 2022 Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack Collection.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, children's fashion brand Janie and Jack debuted a Spring 2022 collection in collaboration with the Wade family. The Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack collection, inspired by Kaavia herself and designed in partnership with her parents, actress, producer, and best-selling author, Gabrielle Union-Wade , and NBA champion, businessman and activist, Dwyane Wade , will highlight moments of family and friendship through the lens of optimism, imagination, and fun. These long standing fans of the brand, known for expressing themselves through impeccable style and coveted family looks, developed this collection for boys and girls ranging from 6 months to 18 years, following Janie and Jack's recent expansion into the Tween category in 2021.

Known as a connector who brings people together, Kaavia welcomes customers and fans alike into her world of joy through bright colors, bold prints, and new silhouettes seen throughout the collection. The three-year-old fashionista's playful spirit is featured throughout the campaign, including shots alongside friend Crosby Sparrow , son of actress Nicole Lyn and entrepreneur Chad Easterling , celebrating fun and friendship while highlighting the collection's coordinated Best Friend sets.

"We are such fans of Janie and Jack and are thrilled to be partnering with them on this collection," said Gabrielle and Dwyane. "The colors and patterns perfectly encapsulate the personality of our 'Shady Baby' Kaavia James and we cannot wait to share it with the world!"

"The Wades have been such incredible supporters of Janie and Jack over the years, allowing us to be a part of so many special family moments. Their passion, purpose, and exceptional eye for fashion have always been an inspiration," said Vanessa McClure, Designer,Janie and Jack. "With this partnership, we hope to celebrate friendship and style through an imagined world by Kaavia James. With that in mind, together we have created this joyful collection."

The Kaavia James Union-Wade x Janie and Jack collection is priced from $10.50-$74.00 and is now available to shop on www.JanieandJack.com and in select stores nationwide. Introducing new silhouettes and french terry fabrications, the fashion and accessories collection celebrates eye-catching patterns, three-tiered ruffles, and soft-as-a-cloud crochet detailing, all to prepare your little one and their crew for the spring season ahead. The collection highlights matching BFF sets in floral block prints and bold rainbow stripes, with outfit-making accessories such as bucket hats and socks, for coordinated sunny-day style.

ABOUT JANIE AND JACK

Janie and Jack is a design house with every kid at its heart—because individual style starts early. Each season's collections feature modern twists on classic fashion. Janie and Jack is known for family moments, thoughtful details and memorable gifts. Visit Janie and Jack stores nationwide for kids' clothing from newborn to size 6 and janieandjack.com for up to size 18.

