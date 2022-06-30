|
30.06.2022 02:41:00
The Wall Street Journal: ‘Pokemon Go’ creator Niantic lays off 8% of its workforce, halts some projects
Niantic Inc. has laid off about 8% of its workforce and stopped production on several projects, the company said Wednesday, as the creator of the popular game “Pokémon Go” struggles to produce another breakout hit.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
