10.03.2022 01:09:00
The Wall Street Journal: Amazon halts shipments to customers in Russia and suspends Prime Video access over Ukraine invasion
While the company doesn't break out sales from Russia in its financial statements, its customer base there is minimal compared with its largest markets. Amazon customers are largely located in the U.S. and Europe, and the online retailer said it has no data centers, infrastructure or offices in Russia. The company said it has a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
