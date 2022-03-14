|
14.03.2022 21:16:00
The Wall Street Journal: Apple supplier Foxconn in talks to build $9 billion facility in Saudi Arabia
Foxconn Technology Group, the biggest assembler of Apple Inc. iPhones, is in talks with Saudi Arabia about jointly building a $9 billion multipurpose facility that could make microchips, electric-vehicle components and other electronics like displays, according to people familiar with the matter.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
