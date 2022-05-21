|
21.05.2022 17:55:00
The Wall Street Journal: Apple tells suppliers it wants more production in India and Southeast Asia, outside of China
Apple Inc. has told some of its contract manufacturers that it wants to boost production outside China, citing Beijing’s strict anti-COVID policy.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
