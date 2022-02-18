|
18.02.2022 02:07:00
The Wall Street Journal: State, federal regulators expand Activision workplace misconduct probes
Federal and state regulators have widened their investigations into how Activision Blizzard Inc.’s leadership handled workplace misconduct claims, according to documents and people familiar with the probes, as the videogame giant works to complete a planned $75 billion sale to Microsoft Corp.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
