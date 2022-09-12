|
12.09.2022 23:58:00
The Wall Street Journal: Twitter shareholders set to approve Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover bid
Twitter Inc.’s shareholders are poised to approve the $44 billion takeover that Elon Musk is now trying to exit, according to people familiar with the matter, putting the deal’s fate in a Delaware judge’s hands as the social-media company tries to force the billionaire to follow through with the purchase in court.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MarketWatch"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!