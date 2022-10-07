The Walmart Museum Undergoes Renovation, Moves to Temporary New Space

Throughout Walmart’s 60-year history, our associates have worked to continuously reinvent retail and how we deliver on our promise to save people money so they can live better. And reinvention has also been a big part of how we tell the story of Walmart. From its origins as a more traditional visitor center in 1990 to the preservation work completed in 2011, we are taking the next steps in reinventing how people see Walmart’s rich history at The Walmart Museum.Beginning Nov. 1, The Walmart Museum, including Walton’s 5&10 (Sam Walton’s second store in Bentonville, but the first to bear the Walton name) and The Spark Café, will close to undergo an extensive renovation through Spring 2024.Sam Walton called the original development of original the Walmart Visitor Center "a labor of love,” and this remodel will be no different. We’re excited about the changes coming to the renovated – and reinvented – Walmart Museum, making it more inclusive, accessible and interactive. With larger exhibit space, new educational spaces and an enhanced rooftop patio, we look forward to leveraging this new space to evolve the way of telling the Walmart story. And less than a mile from our New Home Office, the enhanced visitor and associate experience will extend from the Museum – where it all started – to our new campus, where we’ll write tomorrow’s history.In the meantime, to ensure there is as little disruption as possible to the experience we know our associates, tourists, and community value, we are excited to welcome visitors to our temporary home just down the road at The Ledger, an organization equally dedicated to enhancing the very community that has fostered our growth for six decades.Walmart museum_renovationLocated in the lobby that houses other brands investing in our region such as Airship Coffee and Specialized Bike Components, our temporary space at The Ledger has presented us with an incredible opportunity to provide visitors with a unique and curated experience. For more information regarding our temporary home at The Ledger, including directions and hours of operation, please visit The Walmart Museum website.During the time it will take to complete the renovation of the historic Walmart Museum complex, keep an eye out for the new Spark Café ice cream truck on the Bentonville Square this winter. That’s right, we’re going mobile, and don’t worry – those fifty cent cutie cups are coming with us! Follow the Spark Café on Facebook to stay up to date on the rotating flavors and seasonal offerings.