The Walt Disney Co Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.28 billion, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $1.10 billion, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 billion or $0.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $23.51 billion from $21.82 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.28 Bln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $23.51 Bln vs. $21.82 Bln last year.