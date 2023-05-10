|
The Walt Disney Co Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.27 billion, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $0.47 billion, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.92 billion or $0.93 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $21.82 billion from $19.25 billion last year.
The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.27 Bln. vs. $0.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q2): $21.82 Bln vs. $19.25 Bln last year.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.11.22
|Walt Disney Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
