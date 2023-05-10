Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 22:11:34

The Walt Disney Co Q2 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.27 billion, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $0.47 billion, or $0.26 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.92 billion or $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $21.82 billion from $19.25 billion last year.

The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.27 Bln. vs. $0.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.69 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q2): $21.82 Bln vs. $19.25 Bln last year.

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

