Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
13.11.2025 12:56:00
The Walt Disney Co Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.313 billion, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $460 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.
Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.151 billion or $1.11 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $22.464 billion from $22.574 billion last year.
The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.313 Bln. vs. $460 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.73 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $22.464 Bln vs. $22.574 Bln last year.
