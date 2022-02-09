|
The Walt Disney Co Reports Climb In Q1 Profit
(RTTNews) - The Walt Disney Co (DIS) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $1.10 billion, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, The Walt Disney Co reported adjusted earnings of $1.99 billion or $1.06 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.3% to $21.82 billion from $16.25 billion last year.
The Walt Disney Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.10 Bln. vs. $17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $21.82 Bln vs. $16.25 Bln last year.
