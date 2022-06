The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors Unanimously Votes to Extend Bob Chapek’s Contract as CEO for Three Years

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Board of Directors unanimously voted to extend Bob Chapek’s contract as Chief Executive Officer for three years. “Disney was dealt a tough hand by the pandemic, yet with Bob at the helm, our businesses—from parks to streaming—not only weathered the storm, but emerged in a position of strength,” said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board. “In this important time of growth and transformation, the Board is committed