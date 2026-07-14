Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
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14.07.2026 19:15:13
The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results via Webcast
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will host a live webcast to discuss fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Disney will release results before the opening of regular trading on August 5, 2026 and post earnings materials at www.disney.com/investors. To access the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast will be archived. Materials and webcast may include forward-looWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Businesswire
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