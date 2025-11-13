Walt Disney Aktie
WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060
|
13.11.2025 15:03:14
The Walt Disney Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for Fiscal 2025
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) today reported earnings for its fourth quarter and full year ended September 27, 2025. Financial Results for the Quarter and Full Year: Revenues in Q4 of $22.5 billion were comparable to Q4 fiscal 2024, and increased 3% for the year to $94.4 billion from $91.4 billion in the prior year. Income before income taxes for Q4 increased to $2.0 billion from $0.9 billion in Q4 fiscal 2024, and increased to $12.0 billion for the yearWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Businesswire
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walt Disneymehr Nachrichten
|
13.11.25
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Donnerstagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|Börse New York: S&P 500 liegt nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25