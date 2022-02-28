|
28.02.2022 19:03:33
The Walt Disney Company to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Christine McCarthy, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 7, 2022 at approximately 2:25 p.m. PT/ 5:25 p.m. ET. To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors. The webcast presentation will be archived.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!