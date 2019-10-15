The Walt Disney Studios And CJ 4DPLEX Announce Release Of Four New Films In The Multi-Sensory 4DX Format Through The End Of 2019

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX ( www.cj4dx.com ), the world's leading cinema technology company, and The Walt Disney Studios announced today four upcoming titles to be canvassed and released in the multi-sensory 4DX format. Following the successful global release of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin" in 4DX, "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" will be released in October, followed by "Frozen 2" and "Ford v Ferrari" in November and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in December.

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"; October 18

"Ford v Ferrari"; November 15

"Frozen 2"; November 22

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"; December 20

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" in 4DX will follow the flying motions of Maleficent as she soars across the kingdom of Ulstead and the Moors. Adding to the experience will be scents + water, enhancing the landscape, plus fog, motion + vibration, to enhance all the fantastical battle sequences.

"Frozen 2" in 4DX will feature the snow effect to enhance the winter theme, and as the adventure leads Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and crew away from Arendelle, 4DX will also add rain, fog, wind and scents highlighting the journey into new lands.

"Ford v Ferrari" in 4DX will capture the rapid swerves and turns of two legendary race cars - the Ford GT40 and the Ferrari P3 - zooming across the speedway through 4DX motion + vibration, plus heave, pitch and roll mimicking the thrilling and unpredictable drifting and braking motions. 4DX will intensify the breakneck speed and adrenaline of the racing sequences in the legendary showdown between Ford and Ferrari.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" in the motion enhanced seats of 4DX will take audiences to "a galaxy far far away" mimicking the sense of spacecrafts blasting into hyperspace with 4DX's perfectly calibrated motion design. As lightsabers swish and zing in battle, 4DX strobe + vibrations will highlight the sensations during all the battle sequences in this conclusion to the epic Skywalker saga.

"We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with The Walt Disney Studios to release 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil', 'Frozen 2', 'Ford v Ferrari' and 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' enhanced in the multi-sensory 4DX format," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "We are thrilled to be canvassing a multitude of genres and giving audiences a varied 4DX cinematic experience covering sci-fi, fantasy, action, animation, and drama. This is a fantastic lineup leading into the end of the year introducing more of CJ 4DPLEX's next-generation cinematic experiences."

Recent 4DX releases of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin" by The Walt Disney Studios and CJ 4DPLEX performed to a smashing global box office success, reaching all-time attendance and occupancy records for select territories. "The Lion King" boasted $30 million GBO during its entire run, with occupancy rates during opening weekend of 90% in Spain and Sweden. "Aladdin" in 4DX boasted a $23 million GBO and occupancy rates exceeding 60% in India, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Netherland and Japan pulling in an all-time high of 80%. In South Korea, "Aladdin" broke the highest 4DX attendance record with 1,000,000 attendees in 34 theaters.

4DX's advanced theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed blockbusters, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most innovative cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX', 'ScreenX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

4DX provides moviegoers with an advanced, multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 660 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 78,000 4DX seats operate in 675 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-walt-disney-studios-and-cj-4dplex-announce-release-of-four-new-films-in-the-multi-sensory-4dx-format-through-the-end-of-2019-300938979.html

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX