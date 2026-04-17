Bros Aktie
ISIN: US1148011034
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17.04.2026 12:37:00
The Warner Bros. Shareholder Vote? That's the Easy Part.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) shareholders will soon cast their votes on the Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ: PSKY) acquisition. The special meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, next week. With unanimous support from the board of directors, the Hollywood mega-merger will probably get the green light.But that's not the whole story. Roughly speaking, that's step nine of approximately 47.In the U.S., regulatory approval looks like a layup. The current administration isn't exactly itching to block media mergers, and the Ellison family at the top of Paramount Skydance has many friends in high places. Domestic opposition seems unlikely.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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