The Washington Post Names Cvent a 2022 Top Washington-Area Workplace

Cvent (Nasdaq: CVT), a market-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider, today announced that the Company was once again named one of The Washington Post’s 2022 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. This is the eighth time Cvent has appeared on the prestigious Top Workplaces list. Cvent also announced additional recent workplace accolades for the Company’s international offices in both the UK and India, as well as its sales division. The awards highlight the Company’s continued commitment to building a strong culture, enabling career development and driving engagement for its 4,300+ employees worldwide.

"The Post’s Top Workplaces list highlights the companies in the Washington-area that employees deem to be leaders in company satisfaction and engagement,” said Washington Post Top Workplaces editor Dion Haynes. "Each year, the leaders at these companies are commended for their leadership and collegiality, qualities which have increased in importance to employees with the last few years of heightened transition and change.”

"It’s an honor to be recognized as a top workplace by both the Washington Post and Great Place to Work,” said Cvent CEO & Founder, Reggie Aggarwal. "Our employees are the DNA of Cvent, and to be recognized with accolades that are based on their direct feedback is truly humbling. Even after the monumental changes and challenges from the past two-plus years, we’ve continued to invest in the success of our employees and have remained committed to providing a dynamic work environment that offers a place for individuals to tap into their entrepreneurial mindset, think creatively, and ultimately, thrive.”

Additional accolades include:

In the UK, Cvent’s outstanding culture and commitment to fostering strong connections among colleagues and clients alike earned the Company a 2nd place ranking in the mid-size category on the UK’s Best Workplaces 2022 List from Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and methodology.

In India, Cvent was recently Great Place to Work-Certified™. Great Place to Work® Certification is considered the ‘Gold Standard’ in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. According to the certification, Cvent India has created a Great Place to Work for all their employees by excelling on the five dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ – Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.

Cvent was announced as a Premier Sales Employer for 2022 by the Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES). The designation recognizes leading organizations that are the best places to work for sales professionals, offering exceptional environments to propel career growth.

