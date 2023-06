The watchful eye of Airbus

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Airbus wants to get up close and personal with the workers assembling its aircraft. The company is seeking to patent a system for "cognitive assistance" in the manual assembly of an aircraft. Here's how it works: Sensors, such as cameras, EEGs and eye tracking tech, monitor physical and physiological data on a worker that's assembling an aircraft. That data is continuously fed to a "cognitive model," which makes real-time predictions of that person's expected behavior during the aircraft assembly process.