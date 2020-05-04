The Weed News Company Publishes Interactive Marijuana Legalization Map for 2020

DENVER, May 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As more states loosen their policies surrounding cannabis, the Weed News Company hired a team of researchers and cannabis legal experts from various states to make sense of this confusing landscape. The company then published these findings with an interactive marijuana legalization map for 2020 .

Earlier this year, the Weed News company released its series of articles covering the legal status of CBD oil throughout the United States. Encouraged by the feedback from their readers, the team at Weed News decided to go one step further — preparing an all-inclusive map of local marijuana laws by state.

The map covers the laws regarding both the medical and recreational use of marijuana. The goal is to help new members of the cannabis community get familiar with their state regulations in order to avoid legal issues.

Whether you want to find out if weed is legal in New York or where to find legal marijuana in Michigan, the Weed News Company covers it all.

Here's what Johnny Baldwin and David Harrison — the founders of Weed News — are saying about their new project:

"Back when we were in high school, it was very easy to answer where weed is legal in the USA because it was banned in most states. But now that 11 states have legalized weed for recreational use — and the majority of the US now has medical programs — that contradiction between state and federal laws creates a lot of confusion. People are asking ' where to buy CBD oil near me? ' ' what is CBD? ' and ' is CBD oil safe for kids? ' And since federal marijuana legalization is only a matter of time, we felt obliged to provide the answers to those questions. Just like we do every day on Weed News."

What's inside the interactive marijuana legalization map by The Weed News Company?

"Everything you need to know about finding legal weed in your state; from local state laws — including punishments in illegal states — to qualifying conditions for a medical marijuana card and where to find the best weed locally. We know the struggle of finding relevant information about the legal status of marijuana in each state, so our interactive legalization map covers every legal aspect you could ask about. We're also intimately aware the landscape is going to continue to change over the next few weeks, months, and years, so we're going to be continually updating this piece as the landscape continues to change. We're plugged-in to the marijuana industry all around the United States — which means we get the news of potential changes while they're happening. This map will allow us to publish these changes quickly as soon as they happen."

As legalization continues to move forward, it's thanks to the hard work of companies like Weed News that the American public can remain informed with the information they need to navigate the marijuana movement effectively.

About The Weed News Company:

Weed News is one of the largest cannabis media platforms on the web, and the best place to find relevant information on hemp and marijuana legislation changes around the globe. Launched by two weed aficionados who met at a cannabis greenhouse in Southern California, the website has quickly become a professional portal that helps users navigate the confusing laws and legislation surrounding the use and distribution of the cannabis plant. The Weed News team consists of experienced health experts, legal experts, and journalists who provide unbiased updates to the marijuana industry and political landscape on a regular basis. WeedNews.co is the best place to find relevant information.

CONTACT: Johnny@weednews.co

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-weed-news-company-publishes-interactive-marijuana-legalization-map-for-2020-301051602.html

SOURCE Weed News