The Week in Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

eBay has Entered into an Agreement to Acquire TCGplayer

Trading cards are an attractive category, which has seen substantial growth. TCGplayer is a leading technology platform for the collectibles industry and will continue to operate autonomously as one of the largest online marketplaces for trading card games. This acquisition complements eBay's focus category strategy and furthers the company's commitment to trading card enthusiasts.

Chipotle IQ is Back With 500,000 BOGOs for Brand Scholars

Chipotle Mexican Grill is bringing back Chipotle IQ, a trivia game that tests fans' knowledge of Chipotle's ingredients, leading food standards, fresh preparation, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts, and community engagement. This year's game will give Chipotle superfans the chance to win one of 500,000 BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) offers.

McDonald's Announces Key Changes to Board of Directors

McDonald's Corporation announced the retirement of Sheila A. Penrose from the McDonald's Board of Directors. The Company also announced the election of Tony Capuano , Marriott International; Jennifer Taubert , Johnson & Johnson; and Amy Weaver , Salesforce, to the Board. Sheila's retirement will be effective September 30 and the election of Tony, Jennifer and Amy takes effect October 1 .

Upgraded Points Reveals Data Study of the Most Popular Liquors in Every U.S. State, Ranked by Type and Brand

Alex Miller , Founder of Upgraded Points, says, "We thought it would be fun to see if vodka is more popular than whiskey, whether the north likes one variety over the south, or if liquor preferences hold true for nearly all Americans. And do Americans like celebrity liquors best, or time-tested favorites? It was eye-opening to see how preferences vary across the U.S."

Siemens Energy and Duke Energy's gas power plant achieves GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title

Duke Energy's Lincoln Combustion Turbine Station, powered by Siemens Energy's SGT6-9000HL (60Hz) turbine, has been certified with the official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the "most powerful simple-cycle gas power plant" with an output of 410.9 megawatts. Karim Amin , executive board member at Siemens Energy, says, "This GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title demonstrates our capability as a technology leader working together with Duke Energy to accelerate the path towards net-zero emissions."

Doritos Transforms Triangles All Around U.S., Invites Fans on an Epic Hunt Via New Triangle Tracker Program

Through both the Snapchat AR lens that converts any real-world triangle into Doritos and weekly TikTok challenges, triangle trackers everywhere will soon realize how often they come across triangles in everyday life.

Nearly Half of Americans Feel They Can't Afford Their Former Lifestyle

Nearly half of Americans (45%) feel like they can't afford their previous lifestyle and 76% of American consumers say their family has changed how they buy food with prices on the rise. In addition, two-thirds (66%) are more mindful of how they are spending their money. These findings are part of a new consumer sentiment survey on inflation commissioned by NCSolutions.

Dodge Challenger Shakedown Revealed, Kicks Off No. 1 of 7 'Last Call' Special-Edition Models

Dodge is revealing the first of the brand's "Last Call" lineup of seven special-edition 2023 models. The 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown pays tribute the original Dodge Shakedown Challenger concept, which shook up the display floor when unveiled at the 2016 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show in Las Vegas . The special-edition 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown follows the original's theme of a black-and-red interior and exterior that fuses a modern and vintage feel.

TRUFF x Hidden Valley Ranch Announce Hottest Collaboration of The Year

TRUFF x Hidden Valley Ranch features the spice of red chiles, umami depth of black truffles, and tangy, creaminess of ranch dressing, all of which morph into a truly gourmet condiment. Utilizing the same pristine design that catapulted TRUFF's Original Hot Sauce into social media virality, the collaboration bottle will be available in TRUFF's impressively large 18oz. magnum bottles.

FIVE STAR® Instantly Takes Notetaking to the Next Level with its New Study App

FIVE STAR® – the leader in student-focused school products – has introduced its new Study App for the 2021 back-to-school season. With the launch of this app, FIVE STAR has made it even easier for students to study anywhere and anytime by taking their own handwritten notes from a compatible FIVE STAR spiral notebook and turning them into a personal study aid by instantly creating digital flashcards.

