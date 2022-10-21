The Week in Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West , to acquire Parler platform

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial, we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," says Ye.

Pizza Hut Launches New Category and Product, MELTS, and They're Not for Sharing!

Unlike most pizza dishes, Melts were designed for a pizza party of ONE, giving guests the option to enjoy the delicious taste of pizza without having to order a whole pie, whenever or wherever they want.

Chicago Tops Orkin's Rattiest Cities List for Eighth Consecutive Year

New York beat out Los Angeles for the #2 ranking and entering the top 20 this year is Hartford, CT , taking the #19 spot, and Miami , rising three spots to secure the #20 spot.

Dr Pepper Unveils Limited-Edition Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve In Time For Your Next Tailgate

Dr Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve is a non-alcoholic beverage inspired by the tailgate and crafted for fans with flavor that evokes sweet, savory, and woody notes with subtle hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate and caramel depending on the sipper.

Royal Caribbean Reveals Icon of the Seas

There are adrenaline-pumping thrills, including the largest waterpark at sea, and unrivaled ways to chill with more ocean views and pools – one for each day of the week – than ever before, plus a blend of more than 40 new and returning dining, bar and nightlife options, and cutting-edge entertainment.

The City of Uvalde, Archewell Foundation, and KABOOM! Unveil a New Playground to Bring Hope and Healing for Kids and Families in Uvalde

The community has been leading the planning of the project to foster a sense of togetherness and healing through the creation of a vibrant space that honors the innocent lives lost and provides a place to play for kids in need of normalcy, restored childhoods, and joy.

Uber Eats and Leafly partner to bring cannabis delivery to Torontonians

Torontonians 19+ can place orders from local licensed cannabis retailers in the Uber Eats app, and have it delivered to their door by the retailer's CannSell certified staff. This is the first time cannabis delivery will be available on a major third-party delivery platform in the world.

Netflix Releases Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q3'22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

Global Superstar Meghan Trainor's All-New "Made You Look" Music Video Debuts Exclusively In Candy Crush Saga

The Candy Crush Saga-inspired music video follows a day in the life of Meghan as she gives fans a look into her colorful, candified world.

Kroger and Albertsons Companies Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Under the terms of the merger agreement, which has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of each company, Kroger will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. common and preferred stock (on an as converted basis) for an estimated total consideration of $34.10 per share, implying a total enterprise value of approximately $24.6 billion .

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301655730.html

SOURCE PR Newswire