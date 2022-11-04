The Week in Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

USAGov's Guide to Prepare for Election Day 2022

This checklist will arm you with the things you need to know so you can vote in person or by mail.

McDonald's Brings the World of Wakanda to Families with the New "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal

Each Happy Meal includes one of ten "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" super hero toys based on characters from the movie, from fan favorites like Shuri and Okoye to newcomers like Namor and Ironheart.

Coach Introduces "Feel the Wonder" Holiday Campaign Starring Jennifer Lopez, Zoey Deutch , and Chan-young Yoon and Unveils its First Virtual Store

A playful celebration of the kid in all of us, the campaign, shot and directed by Anton Gottlob , captures the season's joyful, child-like sense of wonder while spotlighting the house's Winter 2022 collection.

Mars Petcare to Acquire Champion Petfoods, Maker of ORIJEN and ACANA

Ikdeep Singh, Global President, Mars Pet Nutrition, stated: "We are thrilled to welcome Champion Petfoods and its more than 800 talented people to the Mars Petcare family. The Champion Petfoods team has been a pioneer in developing high-quality and premium pet food in the natural category that pet lovers around the world trust."

Blast From the Past: ALDI Rewinds Pricing on Thanksgiving Favorites

Starting November 2 , holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will match 2019 prices for discounts of up to 30%.

eBay Acquires TCGplayer

By combining eBay's 26 years of experience and commitment to the trading cards category with TCGplayer's expansive ecommerce platform and strategic omnichannel capabilities like order fulfillment and cart optimization, eBay and TCGplayer will enhance the overall collecting experience for customers.

Trick or Treat: Jeep® Brand Brings Back Punk'n Exterior Paint Color to Wrangler

Jim Morrison , senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America , said, "Like other special-run colors for Wrangler, Punk'n appeals to a huge enthusiast following because it's authentic, inspiring and bold, much like the Jeep community."

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 239,000 Jobs in October; Annual Pay was Up 7.7%

"This is a really strong number given the maturity of the economic recovery but the hiring was not broad-based," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP.

Casio G-SHOCK Levels Up With New Super Mario Bros.™ Designed Timepiece

G-SHOCK brings the Super Mario Bros. world to life through a carefully curated design and playful details that will appeal to all generations of Super Mario lovers – Mario red on the bezel and dial, background blue of the game's overworld stages and gold accents that recall Mario's precious coins.

Sony Music & The Estate of Michael Jackson Announce the Start of the Thriller 40 Global Campaign

As part of the campaign, the Estate of Michael Jackson and Sony Music will host fan events around the world, all free to the public, including immersive experiences, screenings of the Thriller 40 documentary and other fan parties.

