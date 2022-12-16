The Week in Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week

Celebrity Cruises Launches the World's First Digital Cruise Ship Experience in the metaverse In an industry first, travelers will get to "see before they sail," exploring a hyper-realistic, digital recreation of aspects of the newest ship in Celebrity's transformational Edge® Series, Celebrity BeyondSM, complete with the ship's artful and inspiring spaces, entertaining signature moments like Celebrity's famous Martini Bar Flair Show, and the ability to visit top destinations that Celebrity sails to - from Alaska to the Caribbean and Europe to Asia .

The Legacy Continues as New Edition and The Black Promoters Collective Announce Their New Tour for 2023

"Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can…We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid," states BPC CEO Gary Guidry .

Mars Steps Into The Performance Nutrition Game With New SNICKERS® Hi Protein Bars SNICKERS Hi Protein bars feature the same satisfying chocolate, caramel and peanut ingredients iconic to SNICKERS but now packed with twenty (20) grams of protein offering the nutritional profile consumers expect, with the taste they crave.

United Airlines Unveils Historic Order to Purchase Up To 200 New Boeing Widebody Planes

The order for 100 new 787 Dreamliners - plus options to add 100 more - represents the largest widebody aircraft order by a U.S. carrier in commercial aviation history.

Americans Take a Break from Politics Over the Holidays, New Survey Shows

As we head into the holiday season and turn the corner into 2023, Americans are feeling pessimistic about the political divide and social media's potential to threaten the nation's democracy. The majority also expect political discussions to be excused from the family dinner table.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Grand Opening Set for December 28

Located in Orange County at the Newburgh Mall, just 60 miles north of Manhattan , RWHV will feature 50,000 square feet of gaming and hospitality space including 1,200 state-of-the-art slot machines and electronic table games, as well as the Resorts World Bet Sports Bar.

Amgen Inc to Acquire Horizon Therapeutics plc

The Acquisition values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of the Company at approximately $27.8 billion on a fully diluted basis and implies an enterprise value of approximately $28.3 billion .

MasterClass Announces Famed Basketball Coach Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski to Teach Value-Driven Leadership

In his class, Krzyzewski will demonstrate how to lead from any position on a team through motivation, communication, trust and teamwork.

Garmin releases 2022 Connect Fitness Report

As leisure travel roared back in 2022, so did vacation-based activities such as resort skiing, scuba diving, sailing, and surfing. Skiing/snowboarding was the fastest growing Garmin Connect activity, up 143% year-over-year.

Take a peek inside Santa's $1.15M North Pole home on Zillow

One of Zillow's most popular listings sits on 25 acres and features a world-class toy shop and a whimsical elf village that you can tour in 3D.

