The Week in Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

What Not to Miss at CES 2023

Gary Shapiro , president and CEO, CTA, says, "Tech advances are helping to solve the world's greatest challenges, and CES 2023 will set the agenda for the year ahead."

Bulldog "Star" Wins Best in Show at 22nd AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin

"Star," owned by Alaina Moulton , Kevin Mason & Natalie Mason of Glen Rose, TX and bred by Cody T Sickle, Sherry Hazelett and Connie A Chambers, was crowned "America's National Champion" by Best in Show judge Mr. Desmond Murphy after a weekend of intense canine competition.

Arcade1Up Announces First At-Home Casino Gaming Experience with the Renowned Game Show

The Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe will make its debut during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas this week. Arcade1Up will also unveil the Infinity Game Board™, a new take on the company's innovative digital board game, the Infinity Game Table™, and a new flagship design for the company's Legacy line.

International Delight® Pivots with the Release of New FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha Creamer

Inspired by Central Perk's Manhattan Mocha coffee, which eagle eye FRIENDS superfans may have spotted on the famed coffee shop's chalkboard menu, the boldly flavored creamer features hints of hazelnut, mouthfuls of mocha and all the excitement of Manhattan .

US FDA Grants Breakthrough Designation for Blood Test to Help Diagnose Inaccessible Brain Tumors

"In my opinion, a non-invasive blood test that detects circulating tumor cells (CTCs) would help to address many of the problems associated with complex brain tumor diagnosis," said Dr. Kevin O'Neill , Consultant Neurosurgeon, Chairman of the Brain Tumor Research Campaign and Principal Investigator for the Brain Tumor Research Charity's Centre of Excellence working at the Imperial College, London .

Garmin unveils its Unified Cabin Experience at CES 2023

The in-vehicle solution with personalized entertainment zones intuitively connects wireless passenger devices to real-time game streams, videos, music, and more.

Bloomingdale's Enters the Seattle Market with New Bloomie's Concept

The smaller concept store will provide a casual, contemporary, and highly curated experience, featuring an edit of top brands in a broad range of men and women's categories including apparel, accessories, beauty, giftables and more.

FTX Debtors Provide Information Concerning Bahamas Crypto Seizure

The FTX Debtors urge the Bahamas Commission to clear up any confusion created by their recent statements and provide the public with accurate information concerning the cryptocurrency seized and how it was valued for the purposes of these statements.

United Van Lines 46th Annual National Movers Study Reveals Where and Why Americans Moved in 2022

According to the results of the study, Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration (77%) for the second consecutive year. And for the fifth consecutive year, more residents moved out of New Jersey than any other state, as 67% of New Jersey moves were outbound.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 235,000 Jobs in December; Annual Pay was Up 7.3%

"The labor market is strong but fragmented, with hiring varying sharply by industry and establishment size," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP. "Business segments that hired aggressively in the first half of 2022 have slowed hiring and in some cases cut jobs in the last month of the year."

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Catch up on the latest CES news from PR Newswire

Searching for even more CES-related news releases? Cision is the official news distribution partner for the event! Check out some of the latest CES headlines sent via PR Newswire.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301714953.html

SOURCE PR Newswire