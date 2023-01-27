The Week in Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the return of Lobsterfest and the inaugural State of Friendships report.

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Strava Acquires Outdoor Adventure Platform, FATMAP

FATMAP has built a global proprietary 3D mapping technology that will be enabled in all of Strava's services, empowering active individuals to holistically discover and plan an outdoor experience with curated local guides, points of interest, and safety information.

Red Lobster® Welcomes Back Lobsterfest®

During the highly anticipated celebration of all things lobster, guests will find there is something for every lobster lover on the menu with exciting dishes like NEW! Lobster & Shrimp Tacos and NEW! Lobster & Shrimp-Topped Sirloin, as well as a returning guest favorite, Lobster Lover's Dream®.

The nominations are in and back on the big screen with the Regal Best Picture Film Festival

Regal will showcase the best picture nominees at the Regal Best Picture Film Festival, taking place Friday, March 3 , through Sunday, March 12 . Tickets for each nominated title will be available for $6 , with a special $5 price and $7 concession combo for Regal Crown Club members.

NASA, DARPA Will Test Nuclear Engine for Future Mars Missions

"NASA will work with our long-term partner, DARPA, to develop and demonstrate advanced nuclear thermal propulsion technology as soon as 2027. With the help of this new technology, astronauts could journey to and from deep space faster than ever – a major capability to prepare for crewed missions to Mars," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson .

Incredible Stuf Awaits! The OREO Brand's Most Playful Cookie Ever Twists Open the Most Playful World Ever

Milk's favorite cookie unveils the Most OREO OREO and invites Martha Stewart to dunk into the OREOVERSE, the brand's first-ever metaverse experience.

State of Friendships: The First-Ever Meetup Measurement Report Reveals Global Stats and Insights on Hobbies, Interests and New Friendships People are actively looking to get together in 2023, and they want to meet face-to-face. As the report reveals, 71% of all Meetup events were in person.

The 2023 McDonald's All American Games Final 48 are Set to Suit Up This March

The 2023 rosters were chosen from a list of 722 nominees by some of the nation's top analysts, prep scouts, media and coaches based on competitive criteria. This year's players join some of the biggest names in basketball who have donned the iconic jersey over the years and went on to make big waves at the next level, including Cole Anthony , Sophie Cunningham , Nneka Ogwumike and Derrick Rose .

Axon Unveils TASER 10

TASER 10 is the first key technology advancement for Axon following the announcement of its moonshot goal to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% in 10 years.

Shutterstock Introduces Generative AI to its All-In-One Creative Platform

The text-to-image technology converts prompts into larger-than-life, ethically created visuals ready for licensing.

Announcement by Fox Corporation's Board of Directors On Potential Combination with News Corporation

In withdrawing the proposal, Mr. Murdoch indicated that he and Lachlan K. Murdoch have determined that a combination is not optimal for the shareholders of FOX and News Corp at this time.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301731895.html

SOURCE PR Newswire