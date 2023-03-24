|
24.03.2023 11:02:00
The Week in Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including White Claw's new vodka and the winner of Cadbury's Bunny Tryouts.
NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
The first-of-its-kind filtration process uses tremendous pressure equal to three 30-foot waves to create a vodka with distinctive taste, aroma, and smoothness.
PepsiCo will work alongside these trusted organizations to establish and scale financial, agronomic, and social programs that enable the transition to regenerative agriculture practices through education, upfront investment in outcomes, peer coaching and networking, and cost-sharing.
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 reaches 60 miles per hour (mph) in a blazing 1.66 seconds and features the highest g-force acceleration of any production car at 2.004 gs. The Demon 170 can also reach 900 horsepower and 810 lb.-ft. of torque on E10 fuel.
"Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DIRECTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones," said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax.
These motions seek court authorization, among other things, to provide for the continued separation of these business operations from Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A., ensure access to cash, enable cash management systems, and protect valuable tax attributes.
After receiving an impressive number of votes from animal lovers across the country, Crash the Cat from Boise, Idaho, has been crowned the winner of the fifth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, 'Rescue Pets Edition.'
The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is constructed with super-strong 316L stainless steel and introduces patented design elements - including the mud-resistant bridge and buttons, and adjustable lugs which help keep the watch comfortable even during intense activities.
After completing a short questionnaire on their dog's attributes, sensitivities, and health goals on petco.com, pet parents will receive a personalized meal plan with specific feeding guidelines based on the pet's breed, age, body type, activity level and more.
