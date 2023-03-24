The Week in Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including White Claw's new vodka and the winner of Cadbury's Bunny Tryouts.

Introducing New White Claw™ Premium Vodka, the World's First Triple Wave Filtered™ Vodka

The first-of-its-kind filtration process uses tremendous pressure equal to three 30-foot waves to create a vodka with distinctive taste, aroma, and smoothness.

PepsiCo Announces $216 Million Investment to Support Regenerative Agriculture Transformation on More than Three Million Acres of U.S. Farmland

PepsiCo will work alongside these trusted organizations to establish and scale financial, agronomic, and social programs that enable the transition to regenerative agriculture practices through education, upfront investment in outcomes, peer coaching and networking, and cost-sharing.

The Most Powerful Muscle Car in the World: 1,025 Horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Sets New Performance Benchmarks

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 reaches 60 miles per hour (mph) in a blazing 1.66 seconds and features the highest g-force acceleration of any production car at 2.004 gs. The Demon 170 can also reach 900 horsepower and 810 lb.-ft. of torque on E10 fuel.

Newsmax, DIRECTV Finalize Renewal

"Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DIRECTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones," said Christopher Ruddy , CEO of Newsmax.

Realtor.com® February Rental Report: Many Americans Are Spending More Than They Can Afford on Rent The least affordable metros where people spend more than 30% of their salary on rent are: Miami , Los Angeles , New York , San Diego , Riverside, Calif. , Boston , Orlando , and Tampa .

SVB Financial Group Files "First Day Motions" to Support Continued Operations of SVB Capital and SVB Securities and Preserve Value for Stakeholders

These motions seek court authorization, among other things, to provide for the continued separation of these business operations from Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, N.A., ensure access to cash, enable cash management systems, and protect valuable tax attributes.

For the First Time Ever, Cadbury Spotlights a Cat as the Winner of the 5th Annual Bunny Tryouts

After receiving an impressive number of votes from animal lovers across the country, Crash the Cat from Boise, Idaho , has been crowned the winner of the fifth-annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, 'Rescue Pets Edition.'

New Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is Launched for the Ultimate Multi-Environment Outdoor GPS Smartwatch Experience

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is constructed with super-strong 316L stainless steel and introduces patented design elements - including the mud-resistant bridge and buttons, and adjustable lugs which help keep the watch comfortable even during intense activities.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Announce the 100th Annual Class of National Medalists Student participation is up 15% from 2022, with more than 100,000 teens from U.S. territories, Canada , and every state in the nation participating in this year's Awards, submitting over 300,000 works of art and writing. Works by more than 40,000 teens received regional recognition, and nearly 2,000 works earned national awards.

Freshpet and Petco Launch Exclusive Industry-First Partnership Offering Customized Fresh Pet Food Subscription Delivered Directly to Pet Parents' Doors

After completing a short questionnaire on their dog's attributes, sensitivities, and health goals on petco.com, pet parents will receive a personalized meal plan with specific feeding guidelines based on the pet's breed, age, body type, activity level and more.

