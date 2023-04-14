The Week in Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the TIME100 list and a new way to order Domino's pizza on the go.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

TIME Reveals the 2023 TIME100 List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World

The issue has 4 worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor Jennifer Coolidge , recording artist Doja Cat, CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, and actor Michael B. Jordan .

Introducing Domino's® on Apple CarPlay®: The Easiest Way to Order Pizza on the Go Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – chief digital officer, said, "We know how frustrating it can be to wait in a drive-thru line just to place an order. Domino's app on CarPlay is a great alternative to that, as customers still have the convenience of staying in their car, and can place an order from wherever they are, without waiting in a long drive-thru."

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index™ (ETI) Decreased in March

"We expect the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates two more times by 25 basis points each in order to bring wage growth and inflation under control. That will trigger job losses and increased unemployment in the second half of 2023 and early part of 2024," said Selcuk Eren , Senior Economist at The Conference Board.

IMAX Delivers its Best Opening Weekend Ever for an Animated Film with $21.6 Million Debut of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

The film scored the biggest IMAX opening ever for an animated film in North America with $16.6 million , and the Company's top animated debut in 22 international markets around the world.

Fortune Debuts First-of-its-Kind Ranking, The Fortune Crypto 40 This first-of-its-kind benchmark ranking identifies the top five players in eight categories in the crypto space, a recognition "that the industry, which was once defined by crypto trading, is now far broader," explains Fortune Crypto Editor Jeff John Roberts .

Statement In Response To Texas Ruling Upending FDA Approval of Mifeprex®

"This is a dark day for public health, especially for reproductive rights and the reliance on science and medical expertise to guide decisions about what drugs are safe and effective and should be available to patients," said Abby Long , Danco's Director of Public Affairs.

Pringles® Brings the Virtual World of Minecraft into Reality with New Limited-Edition Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew

"Minecraft is beloved by a community of millions, many of which are Pringles fans, so we delivered a tasting experience fans could previously only imagine — the famous suspicious stew," said Mauricio Jenkins , US marketing lead for Pringles.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. Launches The First ChatGPT Enabled Smart Eyewear

The Lucyd app enables a voice interface for ChatGPT on the smart eyewear. The user can ask questions to ChatGPT through microphones already built into the glasses and hear the responses through their stereo speakers.

Warner Bros. Discovery Unveils Max Streaming Service

Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter , an expansive offering of kids content, and best-in-class programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more.

GoDaddy Launches Generative AI Prompt Library for Small Businesses

The prompts help tackle some of the most common issues small business owners encounter when starting or running their ventures. From marketing idea generation to suggesting responses to customer reviews, business owners can accomplish in minutes what previously could have taken hours or days.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Delta Air Lines, Acer Inc., and PriceSmart.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-10-stories-you-need-to-see-301797204.html

SOURCE PR Newswire