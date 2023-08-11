The Week in Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a Pop-Tarts x Crocs collab and PayPal's stablecoin launch.

Pop-Tarts® And Crocs Launch Limited-Edition 'Croc-Tarts' Collab Featuring First-Ever Candy Jibbitz™ Charms

Limited-edition Pop-Tarts Croc-Tarts come with one pair of custom Crocs Classic Clogs featuring Pop-Tarts-inspired Jibbitz™ charms and a box of Unfrosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts featuring, for the first time ever, Crocs-shaped candy Jibbitz™ charms to eat and decorate atop your pastry. Wear your Pop-Tarts and eat them too.

PayPal Launches U.S. Dollar Stablecoin

PayPal USD is designed to contribute to the opportunity stablecoins offer for payments and is 100% backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S Treasuries and similar cash equivalents. PayPal USD is redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars and is issued by Paxos Trust Company.

McDonald's Presents... the As Featured In Meal

Introducing the As Featured In Meal, a collection of fan-favorite menu items that have made iconic appearances throughout film, television and music. Starting Aug. 14 , the meal will be available in more than 100 countries across the globe and will co-star exclusive experiences for fans, custom merch and never-before-seen content.

Lucid Announces Final Production Specifications for the Lucid Air Sapphire: The World's First Luxury Electric Super-Sports Sedan

As the ultimate fusion of leading-edge technology, refined design, and on-road versatility, the Air Sapphire elevates electric performance to new heights — marking a monumental step forward in automotive innovation.

Victoria's Secret Launches The Icon by Victoria's Secret Collection with All-Star Cast, Featuring Gisele Bündchen, Naomi Campbell , Emily Ratajkowski & More

"The collection was made to enhance one's natural shape while staying true to the supportive and seamless look that we love. It's an exciting, elevated collection to add to your wardrobe, while reinforcing that we are all icons" said Janie Schaffer , Chief Design Officer at Victoria's Secret.

The Conference Board Employment Trends Index™ (ETI) Increased in July

July's increase in the Employment Trends Index was driven by positive contributions from four of its eight components: Percentage of Respondents Who Say They Find "Jobs Hard to Get", Ratio of Involuntarily Part-time to All Part-time Workers, Initial Claims for Unemployment Insurance, and Job Openings.

Kroger and Kellogg Company Join Forces to Fight Food Insecurity

"With the generosity of brands like Kellogg Company, Kroger is able to partner with Feeding America and local food banks to support hunger-relief programs that are making a difference in the neighborhoods Kroger calls home," said Jenifer Moore , Corporate Affairs Manager of the Cincinnati-Dayton Division, Kroger.

Target Begins Nationwide Rollout of Drive Up with Starbucks, Offering Free Carside Delivery of Café Favorites

Guests with a Drive Up order can add a Starbucks purchase to be delivered to their car via Target's free, contactless curbside service through the Target app. The service is beginning its chainwide rollout this summer and is slated to be available at all the 1,700-plus stores with Starbucks Cafés and Drive Up service by October.

FDA Approves First Oral Treatment for Postpartum Depression

PPD is a major depressive episode that typically occurs after childbirth but can also begin during the later stages of pregnancy. Until now, treatment for PPD was only available as an IV injection given by a health care provider in certain health care facilities.

Nearly 10,000 Superfans Raised Their Hands to Become 'Subway' And Win Free Subs for Life

Subway revealed the overwhelming response to its Name Change Challenge – thousands of super fans were willing and ready to legally change their name to Subway and unlock a lifetime of delicious sandwiches if selected as the winner.

