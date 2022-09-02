The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

FDA Authorizes Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines for Use as a Booster Dose

The authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Announces Strategic Changes to Strengthen its Financial Positioning, Drive Growth and Better Serve Customers

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. announced a strategic and business update focused on changes intended to meet the demand of its customers, drive growth and profitability, and improve its balance sheet and cash flows. The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores. It's also secured financing commitments for more than $500 million of new financing.

Bank of America Introduces Community Affordable Loan Solution™ to Expand Homeownership Opportunities in Black/African American and Hispanic-Latino Communities

Bank of America announced a new zero down payment, zero closing cost mortgage solution for first-time homebuyers, which will be available in designated markets, including certain Black/African American and/or Hispanic-Latino neighborhoods in Charlotte , Dallas , Detroit , Los Angeles , and Miami . The Community Affordable Loan Solution™ aims to help eligible individuals and families obtain an affordable loan to purchase a home.

Fall in Love with Wingstop's New Chicken Sandwich Offered in 12 Bold Flavors, Now Available Nationwide

Fans will be begging to split from their current and tired weekly "lunch date" to get their hands on Wingstop's crispy chicken sandwich that's hand sauced-and-tossed in a Lemon Pepper punch, OG Hot kick, Mango Habanero heat, or Hickory Smoked BBQ bliss to name a few – served with the brand's iconic ranch for dipping.

Butterball Shares 2022 Thanksgiving Outlook Report As Hosts Prepare for Holiday Celebrations

According to Butterball's 2022 Thanksgiving Outlook Report, people are excited for Thanksgiving with nearly 90% of Americans planning to celebrate in 2022 as concerns around COVID-19 shrink. However, concerns around inflation – particularly at the grocery store – are driving the need to get creative with cutting costs all without sacrificing holiday celebrations.

Bud Light 'Cracks Open' NFL Season by Celebrating Fans' First Beer

To kick off the NFL season and excite fans no matter where they are, Bud Light is bringing the harmonious sound of Bud Light being cracked open to life with "Kickoff Beers." Featuring NFL stars Travis Kelce and George Kittle , "Kickoff Beers" remixes an iconic NFL theme song using the sound of Bud Light's being opened.

TIME Acquires Brandcast, the Leading Platform for Building No-Code Enterprise Websites

Through this acquisition, Brandcast's technology, which enables partners to quickly and easily turn content into dynamic, customized microsites, will become TIME Sites. TIME Sites is the newest offering in TIME's rapidly growing, 360° suite of products and platforms for storytelling.

Royal Caribbean Group to Use SpaceX's Starlink in an Industry-first to Provide High-speed Internet Onboard Full Cruise Fleet

Royal Caribbean Group announced its plan to implement SpaceX's Starlink – making the Group the first in the cruise industry to adopt its high-speed, low-latency connectivity for a better onboard experience for guests and crew fleetwide.

Michael Jackson's Thriller 40 Double CD Includes the Original Masterpiece + A Bonus CD of Demos and Rarities

The release of MICHAEL JACKSON THRILLER 40 celebrates the 40th anniversary of the biggest selling album of all time worldwide. Pop up events and worldwide activations are planned to honor Michael's epic creation which won a record setting 8 Grammys, smashed musical barriers, and changed the frontiers of pop music and music videos forever.

HEINZ and thredUP Drop Vintage Drip Collection Celebrating the Iconic Ketchup Stain

The HEINZ Vintage Drip collection, sourced from and available exclusively on thredUP, features 157 secondhand streetwear and designer pieces, each with a unique HEINZ ketchup stain. Because when it's HEINZ, it's not a stain, it's a statement.

Maytag Launches First Laundry Pair Engineered for Homes with Pets

Maytag knows pets bring so much to their owners' lives…and to their floors, bedding, furniture, clothes, and rugs. The shedding can get out of control, forcing owners to spend extra time dealing with pet hair.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301616947.html

SOURCE PR Newswire