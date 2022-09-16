The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Kenneth W. Starr , Former Federal Judge and U.S. Solicitor General, Dies at 76

A Reagan judicial appointee and Solicitor General under George H.W. Bush , Ken Starr also served as Independent Counsel, President and Chancellor of Baylor University , and Dean of the Pepperdine School of Law. Starr died on September 13, 2022 , at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston of complications from surgery.

U.S. News Announces 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings

To calculate the rankings, U.S. News focuses on academic quality and places emphasis on outcome measures – including graduation rates, retention rates, graduate indebtedness, and social mobility. Outcomes are the most highly weighted ranking factor, contributing 40% to each school's overall score.

Twitter Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Elon Musk

Based on a preliminary tabulation of the stockholder vote, approximately 98.6% of the votes cast at the Special Meeting approved the proposal to adopt the Merger Agreement.

Burger King® Announces "Reclaim the Flame" Plan to Accelerate Growth in the U.S.

The company's investment of $400M over two years will increase advertising firepower; drive higher quality restaurant enhancements and remodels; and support ongoing technology and digital investments.

WM to Acquire Controlling Interest in Avangard Innovative's U.S. Business

Through Natura PCR, WM expects to deliver new recycling capabilities for its customers and provide circular solutions for films and clear plastic wrap used commercially, such as plastic stretch wrap for pallets, furniture film, grocery bags, and potentially shrink wrap around food and beverage containers.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker Introduces Lemme

Lemme is the culmination of Kourtney's decades-long passion for health and wellness, and five years of research with a team of leading scientists, MDs, and botanists to create the cleanest-possible gummy vitamins and supplements.

Food & Wine Announces the 2022 Best New Chefs in America and its Restaurant of the Year

Food & Wine's America's Best New Chefs of 2022 spotlights the 11 most talented up-and-coming chefs reinventing restaurant culture with vibrant and innovative new concepts that are deeply personal, reflecting their social and cultural influences.

Chipotle Introduces New Garlic Guajillo Steak Across the U.S., Canada and the Metaverse

Chipotle became the first restaurant brand to officially unveil a new menu item in the metaverse by debuting Garlic Guajillo Steak through the Chipotle Grill Simulator experience on Roblox.

CME Group Announces Launch of Ether Options

"The launch of our new Ether options contracts is particularly well-timed to provide the crypto community with another important tool to gain access to and manage exposure to ether," says Tim McCourt , Global Head of Equity and FX Products, CME Group.

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming Surprise U.S. Workforce with Substantial Wage Increases Nationwide

95 job classifications, including cooks, housekeepers, security, public space, call center, and many more are among the greatest impacted. In some cases, starting wages are increasing by over 60%.

CARFAX-Built Search Tool Identifies Tens of Millions of Open Recalls Nationwide

The Vehicle Recall Search Service (VRSS) has identified 29 million vehicles on the road with an open recall since it was launched in March 2018 .

