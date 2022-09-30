The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week

NASA's DART Mission Hits Asteroid in First-Ever Planetary Defense Test

"At its core, DART represents an unprecedented success for planetary defense, but it is also a mission of unity with a real benefit for all humanity," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson .

TIME Reveals the 2022 TIME100 Next List of the World's Rising Stars

The third annual list includes: Lizzo on SZA, Maude Apatow on Sydney Sweeney , Queen Latifah on Keke Palmer , Jimmy Fallon on Jack Harlow , Avril Lavigne on Machine Gun Kelly, Elizabeth Warren on Wally Adeyemo , Ryan Reynolds on Joe Alwyn , Hillary Rodham Clinton on Amanda Litman , and more.

FDA Proposes Updated Definition of 'Healthy' Claim on Food Packages to Help Improve Diet, Reduce Chronic Disease

The proposed rule comes on the heels of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, as well as the release of the related national strategy, which aims to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity, reduce diet-related diseases and close disparity gaps by 2030.

Closer Study of Major Autism Gene Suggests Possible Treatment Approach

Research led by a scientist at Cincinnati Children's who primarily studies brain tumors may open doors for improved treatment of autism.

McDonald's USA x Cactus Plant Flea Market

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan , McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

The 2022 Best Countries Report Ranks Switzerland as No. 1 in the World

"This year we can truly see the growing significance of soft power over traditional forms of hard power when rating a country's standing in the world," said John Keaveney , advisor at BAV@WPP. "With the rise of importance in quality of life and social purpose in the Best Countries analysis and the declining prominence of military and economic might, we can see how much the general attitudes of the world are changing, and what nations need to consider."

Generac Introduces Portable Power Stations

Joining its renowned line of backup and portable power products, the Generac GB1000 and GB2000 Portable Power Stations provide the advantages of clean, emission-free AC or DC power output at the push of a button.

Equifax, Experian and TransUnion Extend Free Weekly Credit Reports in the U.S. Through 2023

The full-year extension will help U.S. consumers manage their financial health during a period of rising inflation and continued economic uncertainty.

Tripadvisor's 2022 Dining Directory: Top Rated Restaurants in US and Around the World

Award-winning restaurants this year spanned six continents and 51 countries. Global labor challenges and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions continued to limit dine-in capacity in some markets. Still, gourmands the world over savored dining out, leaving millions of reviews on Tripadvisor chronicling their experiences.

National Women-Owned Business Day Launches October 6, 2022

This day was created to inspire women to dream big, believe in themselves, connect with other women entrepreneurs, and encourage communities to support women-owned brands today and every day.

Fortune Well Announces Inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families Ranking

The ranking highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial well-being.

