The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

FDA Authorizes Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccines for Use as a Booster Dose in Younger Age Groups

"Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19. Vaccination remains the most effective measure to prevent the severe consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death," said Peter Marks , M.D., Ph.D.

They're BACK! McDonald's USA's Iconic Halloween Pails Will Return Oct. 18

After weeks of anticipation, McDonald's officially confirms the return of its Halloween Happy Meal and shares unique ways fans can reuse their collectible pail this fall and beyond.

Seven-Time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady , Tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters Headline Ownership Group of Major League Pickleball Expansion Team

The expansion team is a part of a three-pronged growth plan for 2023, which will see 12 teams grow to 16, three events double to six, and player prize money and payouts surpass $2M .

Announcing the 2022 Fortune Change the World List

Companies are recognized for innovative business strategies that positively impact the world. This year's list includes 54 companies: 31 from North America ; 12 from Europe ; eight from Asia ; two from Africa ; and one from South America .

Sony Electronics Launches its First Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids in the US and Makes Hearing and Improved Accessibility Options for Consumers a Reality

Utilizing the app, the CRE-C10 and CRE-E10 intuitively adapt to each user's speech and surroundings, blending the latest technology with comfort to meet each individual's hearing goals.

Eggo® Launches First-Ever Eggo Nog, a Spirited Holiday Drink Made With Sugarlands Distilling Co., to Spread Cheers

Eggo Nog is a rich and delicious eggnog liqueur to elevate parents' free time and give grownups a unique way to L'Eggo of the holiday stress this season.

CAMP and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto Present a New Immersive Experience

This 6,000 square foot experience, inspired by the film and created in collaboration with Disney, will transport families into the beloved world of Disney Animation's Encanto.

New JBC Research Urges Employers to Create New Non-Linear Career Pathways to Build Tomorrow's Workforce

The new strategy is geared to helping employers recognize that point when staff start to feel burnt out, jaded or restless, and begin to question their job and their career path.

Honda and LG Energy Solution Announce Ohio as Home to Joint Venture EV Battery Plant

The two companies will commit to investing $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs, pending final government approvals.

Fender Unveils American Vintage II Series of Electric Guitars and Basses

With Vintage-inspired trends at a high point among tastemakers and consumers, Fender doesn't have to go far to revive the iconic models that defined decades of music.

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Announces the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as Recipients of the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been named this year's Ripple of Hope Award laureates in recognition of their work on racial justice, mental health, and other social impact initiatives through their Archewell Foundation.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301649358.html

SOURCE PR Newswire