The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

Farm Bureau: Thanksgiving Dinner Cost Up 20%

"General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year's Thanksgiving dinner," said AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan .

Cristiano Ronaldo Launches First NFT Collection with Binance

"We believe the metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet," said Binance Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer He Yi. "We are honored to collaborate with Cristiano to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry."

Hybrid Reborn: 2023 Toyota Prius Revealed

With the addition of the most fuel-efficient Prius to date, achieving a manufacturer estimated 57 MPG combined fuel economy rating on the LE FWD model, this Toyota hybrid brings accessible electrification to drivers everywhere.

2023 will be the year of aftershocks and unpredictability, according to The Economist's The World Ahead 2023

Reflecting on this year's edition of The World Ahead, its editor Tom Standage observes that "after two years in which the pandemic was the force shaping the immediate future, the main driver now is the war in Ukraine . In the coming months the world will have to grapple with unpredictability around the conflict's impact on geopolitics and security; the struggle to control inflation; chaos in energy markets; and China's uncertain post-pandemic path."

UPSIDE Foods is the First Company in the World to Receive U.S. FDA "Green Light" for Cultivated Meat as FDA Accepts UPSIDE's Conclusion That its Cultivated Chicken is Safe to Eat

Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of UPSIDE Foods, said, "This milestone marks a major step towards a new era in meat production, and I'm thrilled that U.S. consumers will soon have the chance to eat delicious meat that's grown directly from animal cells."

Garth Brooks Announces New Las Vegas Residency Garth Brooks/Plus ONE at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Beginning in 2023

No two shows will be the same, with varying band members and the occasional special guest, fans are promised a once in a lifetime performance each and every night.

As Temperatures Dip, Wendy's Drops New Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches and Garlic Fries

Psst, if you're really feeling the festive vibes, complete your meal with a new, limited time Peppermint Frosty® for a flavorful way to celebrate the season!

Deloitte Unveils 2022 North America Technology Fast 500 Rankings Overall, the 2022 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% over the three-year time frame, with a median growth rate of 611%.

Princess Cruises Black Friday Sale Offers Significant Savings on 2022 and 2023 Cruises to Destinations Worldwide From Nov. 22 through Nov. 30 , guests can choose from 60 sailings under $60 per day (per guest), and hundreds more sailings under $100 per day (per guest), taking travelers to Alaska , the California Coast, the Caribbean , Panama Canal and Europe .

Singles in America: Match Releases Largest Study on US Single Population for 12th Year

Findings from the study also uncover the impact of current events on American singles, in particular the overturning of Roe v. Wade, with two in three single women saying they will not date a partner with opposing views on abortion.

Walt Disney World Selects Developer for 80-Acre Affordable and Attainable Housing Initiative in Central Florida

This initiative will help offer a viable solution to one of the nation's greatest challenges. The development is expected to include more than 1,300 units.

