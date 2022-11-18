|
18.11.2022 12:07:00
The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
"General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year's Thanksgiving dinner," said AFBF Chief Economist Roger Cryan.
"We believe the metaverse and blockchain are the future of the internet," said Binance Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer He Yi. "We are honored to collaborate with Cristiano to help more people understand blockchain and showcase how we are building Web3 infrastructure for the sports and entertainment industry."
With the addition of the most fuel-efficient Prius to date, achieving a manufacturer estimated 57 MPG combined fuel economy rating on the LE FWD model, this Toyota hybrid brings accessible electrification to drivers everywhere.
Reflecting on this year's edition of The World Ahead, its editor Tom Standage observes that "after two years in which the pandemic was the force shaping the immediate future, the main driver now is the war in Ukraine. In the coming months the world will have to grapple with unpredictability around the conflict's impact on geopolitics and security; the struggle to control inflation; chaos in energy markets; and China's uncertain post-pandemic path."
Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO and Founder of UPSIDE Foods, said, "This milestone marks a major step towards a new era in meat production, and I'm thrilled that U.S. consumers will soon have the chance to eat delicious meat that's grown directly from animal cells."
No two shows will be the same, with varying band members and the occasional special guest, fans are promised a once in a lifetime performance each and every night.
Psst, if you're really feeling the festive vibes, complete your meal with a new, limited time Peppermint Frosty® for a flavorful way to celebrate the season!
Findings from the study also uncover the impact of current events on American singles, in particular the overturning of Roe v. Wade, with two in three single women saying they will not date a partner with opposing views on abortion.
This initiative will help offer a viable solution to one of the nation's greatest challenges. The development is expected to include more than 1,300 units.
