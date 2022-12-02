The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week

Salesforce Reveals Record-Breaking Cyber Week: $281 Billion in Global Online Sales

The data showed a departure from Cyber Weeks in 2020 and 2021, when online shopping was increasingly spread throughout the month of November. In comparison, 2022 data show both shoppers and retailers held out for Cyber Week as retailers worked to limit discounts that increased margin pressures and consumers searched for better deals.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 127,000 Jobs in November; Annual Pay was Up 7.6%

"Turning points can be hard to capture in the labor market, but our data suggest that Federal Reserve tightening is having an impact on job creation and pay gains," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP.

FTX Resumes Ordinary Course Payments of Employees and Certain Foreign Contractors

FTX Trading Ltd. (d.b.a. FTX.com), and approximately 101 additional affiliated companies, announced that most FTX subsidiaries around the world are resuming ordinary course payment of salary and benefits to employees worldwide and ordinary course payments to certain non-U.S. contractors and service providers.

Subway Unveils the World's First Footlong Cookie Only Available on National Cookie Day

To celebrate National Cookie Day on December 4 , one foot of Subway cookie goodness, piled high with decadent toppings ranging from indulgent and sweet, to savory and totally unexpected, will be available at Cookieway pop-up restaurant.

Hawaiian Airlines to Begin Service Between Hawai'i and the Cook Islands

The service, which launches May 20 , in time for the U.S. summer travel season, will provide travelers from Hawaiian's 15 U.S. Mainland gateway cities convenient one-stop connections to the Cook Islands .

USPS Operation Santa Now Open for Letter Adoption

USPS Operation Santa relies solely on random acts of kindness and the generosity of strangers. The program is 110 years old this year. It allows people to help children and families have a magical holiday when they otherwise may not.

DPVR E4 Announced with November Launch, Aims to dominate the consumer market for tethered PC VR headsets

In a different category altogether from standalone VR headsets such as the Meta Quest 2 and Pico 4 devices, the DPVR E4 provides PC VR gamers with a tethered alternative that offers a wider field of view (FoV), in a more compact and lighter form factor.

Have a Paw-ly Jolly Christmas at PetSmart with Free In-Store Santa Photos

All PetSmart stores nationwide are offering this ho-ho-holly jolly photo experience on Dec. 10 and 11, and 17 and 18. Reservations are required and open to the public on Dec. 5 .

ESG Book launches global ranking of the Top 100 ESG Companies

The launch of the new ranking coincides with ESG Book's call for greater transparency around ESG ratings, and for corporates to have greater ownership of their sustainability data.

Toekenz Collectibles and the Pinkfong Company Announce Baby Shark Partnership

Within the Toekenz app, children can customize, play with, and collect a piece of the Baby Shark characters they love, while learning about new technology in a digital environment where child-safety is priority.

Takis® Snacks Levels Up with the Launch of Takis® Tower in the Metaverse

Taking the brand's intensity to a new "level," this tower will be accessible to avatars on Decentraland, a popular virtual reality platform.

