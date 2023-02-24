|
24.02.2023 12:07:00
The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a Taco Bell metaverse wedding and new audio streaming for hearing implants.
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Custom cultural elements, celebrity emcee Kal Penn, Taco Bell's first ever metaverse kissing emote, and out-of-this-realm fan experiences come together for the wedding of the year.
The first-of-its-kind 3D printed ball is truly playable, nearly fitting the performance specifications of a regulation basketball, including its weight, size and rebound (bounce). The ball, however, does not need to be inflated because it is comprised of a black, see-through lattice with eight panel-like "lobes."
The advancement represents the first time that a smart TV device will stream sound directly to a hearing implant sound processor.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said, "This partnership will help grow NVIDIA's catalog of titles to include games like Call of Duty, while giving developers more ways to offer streaming games. We are excited to offer gamers more ways to play the games they love."
The partnership, bringing together the number one Dutch beer alongside the number one Dutch driver, will aim to engage the next generation of fans through a series of creative and meaningful activities, focusing on responsible consumption.
Moosejaw, founded in Michigan in 1992, operates a highly successful e-commerce platform, has a loyal customer base, strong vendor relationships with leading outdoor brands and a passionate workforce. Moosejaw also operates brick-and-mortar locations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Missouri.
Under this contract, prime contractor Lockheed Martin will provide launcher systems, weapon control, All Up Rounds (AURs), which are the integrated missile components, and platform integration support for this naval platform.
The routes, launching during this year's summer and fall travel seasons, will connect communities across the country to some of the most popular leisure hot spots, including Portland, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Austin, Phoenix, Asheville, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
It will begin operating two fully integrated electric recycling and waste truck prototypes this fall, and expects EVs to represent half of its new truck purchases in the next five years.
