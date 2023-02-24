The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including a Taco Bell metaverse wedding and new audio streaming for hearing implants.

First Comes Love, Then Comes Tacos: Meet the Couple Saying "I Do" at the Taco Bell Metaverse Wedding

Custom cultural elements, celebrity emcee Kal Penn , Taco Bell's first ever metaverse kissing emote, and out-of-this-realm fan experiences come together for the wedding of the year.

Wilson Introduces First-Ever 3D Airless Prototype Basketball During 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star

The first-of-its-kind 3D printed ball is truly playable, nearly fitting the performance specifications of a regulation basketball, including its weight, size and rebound (bounce). The ball, however, does not need to be inflated because it is comprised of a black, see-through lattice with eight panel-like "lobes."

Cochlear announces audio streaming from Amazon Fire TV devices for hearing implant users

The advancement represents the first time that a smart TV device will stream sound directly to a hearing implant sound processor.

Microsoft and NVIDIA announce expansive new gaming deal

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said, "This partnership will help grow NVIDIA's catalog of titles to include games like Call of Duty, while giving developers more ways to offer streaming games. We are excited to offer gamers more ways to play the games they love."

Heineken® Announces F1® World Champion Max Verstappen as New Global 0.0 Ambassador and a New Partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing

The partnership, bringing together the number one Dutch beer alongside the number one Dutch driver, will aim to engage the next generation of fans through a series of creative and meaningful activities, focusing on responsible consumption.

DICK'S Sporting Goods to Acquire Moosejaw

Moosejaw, founded in Michigan in 1992, operates a highly successful e-commerce platform, has a loyal customer base, strong vendor relationships with leading outdoor brands and a passionate workforce. Moosejaw also operates brick-and-mortar locations in Arkansas , Colorado , Illinois , Kansas , Michigan and Missouri .

Subway Enhances Guest Experience with Plans to Add Electric Vehicle Charging Oasis Parks Through the partnership, the brands envision a more seamless experience for EV drivers with the installation of Subway Oasis charging parks at select locations—charging canopies with multiple ports, picnic tables, Wi-Fi, restrooms, green space and even playgrounds.

Lockheed Martin Awarded $1.1 Billion Initial Contract to Provide Nation's First Sea-Based Hypersonic Strike Capability

Under this contract, prime contractor Lockheed Martin will provide launcher systems, weapon control, All Up Rounds (AURs), which are the integrated missile components, and platform integration support for this naval platform.

Allegiant Announces Eight New Routes with One-Way Fares as Low as $39

The routes, launching during this year's summer and fall travel seasons, will connect communities across the country to some of the most popular leisure hot spots, including Portland , Las Vegas , Myrtle Beach , Austin , Phoenix , Asheville, Chicago , and Los Angeles .

Republic Services Is Rolling Out Industry's First Fully Integrated Electric Recycling and Waste Trucks

It will begin operating two fully integrated electric recycling and waste truck prototypes this fall, and expects EVs to represent half of its new truck purchases in the next five years.

Beautycounter Accelerates Next Phase of Growth With Ulta Beauty Partnership The launch into Ulta Beauty comes as Beautycounter celebrates its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of pioneering the clean beauty movement.

