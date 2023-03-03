The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Lilly's new prices for insulin and travelers' favorite beaches.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Lilly Cuts Insulin Prices by 70% and Caps Patient Insulin Out-of-Pocket Costs at $35 Per Month

Lilly is taking these actions to make it easier to access Lilly insulin and help Americans who may have difficulty navigating a complex healthcare system that may keep them from getting affordable insulin.

Time Reveals 2023 Women of the Year List of Extraordinary Leaders Working Toward a More Equal World

"The 12 women featured on this year's list come from across the globe and have made significant impact in their respective communities and fields, from activism and government to sports and the arts. Many of them have faced immense challenges that inspired them to push for change," write TIME Executive Editor Naina Bajekal and Senior Editor Lucy Feldman .

Garnier Nutrisse Announces Drew Barrymore as Brand Ambassador A self-proclaimed avid at-home hair dyer, Barrymore's role debuts with a creative campaign highlighting Garnier Nutrisse's new and improved Nourishing Color Crème formula for nourished hair and better color.

Tripadvisor Names Best Beaches in the World for Travelers' Choice Awards 2023

Looking at the quality and quantity of ratings for beach experiences, Tripadvisor was able to determine travelers' absolute favorite beaches of the year, providing the best guidance for everyone looking to plan their own unforgettable beach trips this year.

LG Begins U.S. Rollout of 2023 OLED TV Lineup

LG's latest OLED TVs elevate the viewing experience with self-lit picture quality, powerful image processing technologies, and an upgraded webOS platform providing even more smart features, as well as access to an ever-increasing library of lifestyle services.

Mercedes-Benz AG Partners with Cisco to Drive Hybrid Work Innovation in Automotive New Mercedes-Benz E Class vehicles will be equipped with Webex Meetings and Calling and utilize Webex AI audio capabilities to enable greater flexibility for the hybrid workforce – while putting safety at the forefront.

Athletic Brewing and Super Coffee Create World's First Pre-Workout Brew Called Suped Up, the new non-alcoholic beer was inspired by the power of positive energy and the grind of endless grit. It is brewed with high-quality coffee and spent brewer's grains. The result is a rich, Extra Dark brew that is full-bodied and contains 5 grams of protein.

Introducing Instacart Business: Taking Care of Business So You Can Take Care of Yours "From stocking up on snacks in the office break room to getting last-minute supplies delivered to a family-owned restaurant, our affordable, convenient and flexible marketplace connects thousands of retailers to businesses nationwide, but with some new features tailor-made for this important community," said Asha Sharma , COO of Instacart.

USPS Moves Forward with Awards to Modernize and Electrify the Nation's Largest Federal Fleet

The Postal Service has awarded new contracts to purchase 9,250 Commercial-Off-the-Shelf Battery Electric Vehicles and 14,000 EV Charging Stations.

Quizlet Launches 'Q-Chat,' AI Tutor Built with OpenAI API

Q-chat automatically quizzes students and helps deepen their knowledge of whatever concepts they are learning in a conversational and engaging way.

NASA Administrator Selects New Head of Science

As NASA's head of Science, Fox's portfolio includes more than 100 NASA missions to explore the secrets of the universe – missions that assess questions as far ranging as how hurricanes form on Earth, how we can support astronauts on the Moon, and whether we are alone in the universe.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Wendy's, SeaWorld, and LendingTree.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301761566.html

SOURCE PR Newswire