The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

NASA Names Astronauts to Next Moon Mission, First Crew Under Artemis

"The Artemis II crew represents thousands of people working tirelessly to bring us to the stars. This is their crew, this is our crew, this is humanity's crew," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson .

Jennifer Lopez Launches Delola Spritzes & Cocktails

Delola offers premium spirit-based, full-flavored, crafted cocktails that are made with natural botanicals, are gluten free and lower calorie than traditional cocktails, and are served in beautifully-crafted glass bottles designed for easy sharing when entertaining friends and family – just open, pour over ice and serve.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 145,000 Jobs in March; Annual Pay was Up 6.9%

"Our March payroll data is one of several signals that the economy is slowing," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP. "Employers are pulling back from a year of strong hiring and pay growth, after a three-month plateau, is inching down."

Travel + Leisure Announces the 2023 It List of Best New Hotels

The selected hotels span 37 countries across six continents and represent a variety of categories such as beach getaways, affordable luxury, wellness resorts, luxury city hotels, and more.

Popular Build-A-Bear PEEPS® Collection is Perfect for Baskets

These limited-edition Bunnies, with their irresistible ears and signature design, are featured in classic holiday colors, including the newest addition of the PEEPS® Party Cake Bunny. With its vanilla color, sparkly accents and pastel sprinkles, this PEEPS® Party Cake Bunny is perfect for Easter gift giving, or as a sweet spring decoration.

Natura &Co sells Aesop to L'Oréal

Nicolas Hieronimus , Chief Executive Officer of L'Oréal Groupe, said, "Aesop taps into all of today's ascending currents and L'Oréal will contribute to unleash its massive growth potential, notably in China and Travel retail."

American Egg Board Reveals 46th Annual First Lady's Commemorative Egg The 2023 First Lady's Commemorative Egg, intricately designed by longtime egg artist Carolyn Bickel , highlights how the power of education allows children of all ages to meet their goals and dream big for the future.

Lucid Air Wins 2023 World Luxury Car of the Year

Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group, said, "Lucid's renowned in-house powertrain technology endows the Lucid Air with a game-changing electric range of over 500 miles, demonstrating what's possible from a technology company that fuses cutting edge software and hardware."

USPS Celebrates Spring with Tulip Blossoms Forever Stamps

"A gift of tulips can convey an array of meanings — love, friendship, gratitude and congratulations — just as these tulip-themed stamps make a perfect accessory to any mailing," said Linda Malone , USPS engineering systems vice president.

Extra Space Storage & Life Storage Combine to Form the Preeminent Storage Operator

In total, the transaction adds over 88 million square feet to the portfolio. The combined portfolio represents the largest storage operation in the country with over 3,500 locations, over 264 million square feet and serving over two million customers.

SpaghettiOs® Drops New Spicy Original Flavor Featuring Frank's RedHot®

The first-ever flavor collaboration for SpaghettiOs caters to adults craving a bite of childhood with a grown-up twist.

