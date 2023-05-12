The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including new products from Cholula® and Tempur Sealy's plans to acquire Mattress Firm.

Cholula ® Launches Six New Products in the Brand's First-Ever Category Expansion

"We're excited to expand beyond the sauce category and into the mainstream Mexican aisle to deliver that delicious flavor and balanced heat to passionate Cholula fans in new and exciting ways. Flavor runs in the Cholula family and our salsas and taco seasoning mixes are no exception to the motherload of mouthwatering taste we bring to each and every recipe," said Valda Coryat , North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company.

Leading Global Bedding Company Tempur Sealy to Acquire Mattress Firm, the Nation's Largest Mattress Specialty Retailer

Together, Tempur Sealy and Mattress Firm's combined global footprint will include approximately 3,000 retail stores, 30 e-commerce platforms, 71 manufacturing facilities, and 4 state-of-the-art R&D facilities worldwide.

Candy Crush Saga and Jonas Brothers team up to drop exclusive tracks in the mobile game 24-hours before anticipated "The Album" release

Jonas Brothers are heading to the Candy Kingdom for a special in-game takeover where players can interact with the "Candified" stars and stream exclusive music in-game, before listening to it anywhere else.

Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation and TimelyCare Partner to Support College Students' Mental Health

TimelyCare is now making the "Be There Certificate," a free online mental health course created by Jack.org in partnership with Born This Way Foundation, available on its platform to support college students across the country. Students can easily access the free, self-paced learning experience designed to increase mental health literacy and provide people with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to safely support anyone who may be struggling with their mental health.

U.S. News Reveals the 2023-2024 Best Vacations Rankings

For the first time, Glacier National Park in Montana , takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Places to Visit in the USA ranking. The park stands out for offering some of the most majestic landscapes in the U.S., and has several challenging hikes and exceptional wildlife viewing opportunities.

Mindy Kaling and Andie Swim Announce the Launch of Mindy x Andie Swim Collection

The Mindy x Andie collection features 33 SKUs and is now available for purchase on AndieSwim.com. This collection marks Mindy's debut in swim design and features an array of colors, fabrics, and silhouettes that retail from $52 - $128 .

Survey: US Job Satisfaction Hits All-Time High

Eren Selcuk , Senior Economist at The Conference Board, said, "Job satisfaction was up across the board in 2022—and especially high for workers who switched jobs. While a mild recession in 2023 is likely to ease labor shortages and reduce labor mobility, the impact on job satisfaction may be brief and minor: Demographic trends suggest tight labor markets are here to stay, putting the onus on employers to compete for talent."

Wendy's Taps Google Cloud to Revolutionize the Drive-Thru Experience with Artificial Intelligence

With 75 to 80 percent of Wendy's customers choosing the drive-thru as their preferred ordering channel, delivering a seamless ordering experience using AI automation can be difficult due to the complexities of menu options, special requests, and ambient noise. Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities can now bring a new automated ordering experience to the drive-thru that is intended to enhance the experience that customers, employees and franchisees expect from Wendy's.

US Hybrid secures two contracts valued at more than $6 million

"Across the country, US Hybrid's zero-emission, made-in-America electric and fuel cell propulsion systems are powering buses, street sweepers, port vehicles and equipment and Department of Defense projects," says Richard Woods , VP and General Manager of US Hybrid.

Character.AI and Google Cloud Partner to Build the Next Generation of Conversational AI

Character.AI is using Google Cloud generative AI and LLM infrastructure to meet the needs of its rapidly growing community of creators. By combining its own AI capabilities with those of Google Cloud, Character.AI will enhance the customer experience by inspiring imagination, discovery and understanding.

New Survey Reveals Top Rideshare Annoyances: From Reckless Driving to Surge Pricing From passengers who refuse to wear a seatbelt to drivers who text behind the wheel, the world of rideshare apps can be filled with annoyances that test the patience of even the most laid-back riders and drivers.

