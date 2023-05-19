The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the top vacation homes in the U.S. and the biggest challenges facing journalists.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Vrbo Unveils the 2023 U.S. Vacation Homes of the Year

The 2023 Vacation Homes of the Year are all stunning, whole homes, ranging from idyllic lakeside escapes to cozy mountain retreats and desert paradises, and represent a variety of popularº vacation destinations and price points.

VICE Media Group Enters Into Purchase Agreement with Lender Consortium "We will have new ownership, a simplified capital structure and the ability to operate without the legacy liabilities that have been burdening our business. We look forward to completing the sale process in the next two to three months and charting a healthy and successful next chapter at VICE," said Bruce Dixon and Hozefa Lokhandwala , VICE's Co-Chief Executive Officers.

U.S. News & World Report Releases 2023-2024 Best Places to Live

Devon Thorsby , real estate editor at U.S. News, said, "People are considering more than housing when they look at an area's affordability – they want to know how much goods cost in that area. The ever-present risk for severe weather and a community's ability to recover – coupled with the area's opportunities for social activities – are also taken into account when evaluating a best place to live."

Study Finds AI and Emerging Technologies Increasing Tension as Journalists Face Growing Challenges to Maintain Accuracy and Truth

Cision's 14th annual State of the Media Report, featuring responses from more than 3,100 journalists from 17 global markets, brings forward journalists' concerns about news and content accuracy, and their daily challenge to battle misinformation.

Pluto TV Co-Founder Launches Telly, the Ultimate Free Television Upgrade for the Living Room

Telly is poised to not only disrupt the industry by delivering the most innovative TV in the market, but to revolutionize the industry's business model by enabling advertisers to fully subsidize the cost of the TV itself for the consumer, and deliver it completely for free.

Bally's, GLPI And The Oakland Athletics Reach Transformational Agreement Enabling State-of-the-Art Ballpark On The Las Vegas Strip

The ballpark is expected to welcome more than 2.5 million fans and visitors annually, and will be a one-of-a-kind asset for the Las Vegas Strip, providing a range of benefits to the site.

PetSmart Helps Pet Parents Check Off Bucket List Adventures This Summer

Knowing that pet parents have a passion for exploring the great outdoors with their dogs by their side, PetSmart is inspiring dream summer adventures with the new Arcadia Trail Summer Bucket List Contest in which 10 pet parents will win the ultimate road-trip vacation with their dog. PetSmart also is gearing up pet parents with new products from the outdoor-focused Arcadia Trail collection as well as expert tips to help keep pets safe while adventuring.

FDA Approves Novel Drug to Treat Moderate to Severe Hot Flashes Caused by Menopause

"Hot flashes as a result of menopause can be a serious physical burden on women and impact their quality of life," said Janet Maynard , M.D., M.H.S., director of the Office of Rare Diseases, Pediatrics, Urologic and Reproductive Medicine, in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "The introduction of a new molecule to treat moderate to severe menopausal hot flashes will provide an additional safe and effective treatment option for women."

Deloitte's 2023 Gen Z and Millennial Survey reveals workplace progress despite new setbacks

Their responses reveal that, while they acknowledge some positive change, they remain deeply concerned about their futures. The report underscores continuing concerns about personal finances, climate change, and mental health, and examines Gen Zs' and millennials' shifting relationship with work.

Wendy's Partners with Pipedream to Pilot Industry-First Underground Delivery System for Mobile Orders

By connecting the Wendy's kitchen to an Instant Pickup portal positioned outside the restaurant, this first-of-its-kind delivery system is designed to provide digital customers with a fast and convenient pick-up option without having to leave their car.

Survey: Americans fear we're heading for a 2008 recession, or worse

According to Nationwide's 2023 Economic Impact survey, more than two-thirds of Americans (68%) expect a recession within the next six months and nearly 80% of those who do, expect it to be severe. About two thirds (62%) of respondents believe a recession will be as severe or worse than the 2007-2009 Great Recession.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Home Depot and Target.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301829059.html

SOURCE PR Newswire