The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Women's World Cup promotions and a new SPAM flavor.

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Bowls for Goals is Back: Chipotle to Give Away Free Entrees When the U.S. Women's National Team Scores Key Goals on Soccer's Biggest Stage

When the USWNT scores a tying, go-ahead, or lead-extending goal during the Group Stage of its upcoming international tournament, a unique code for a free entrée will be revealed on the USWNT Twitter channel. The first 2,500 fans to text the unique code to 888222 will receive a free digital entrée.

New NASA Artemis Instruments to Study Volcanic Terrain on the Moon

The DIMPLE instrument suite will investigate the Ina Irregular Mare Patch, discovered in 1971 by Apollo 15 orbital images. Learning more about this mound will address outstanding questions about the evolution of the Moon, which in turn can provide clues to the history of the entire solar system.

Marriott International and MGM Resorts International Announce Long-Term License Agreement and Creation of "MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy"

Beginning in October, several MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy resorts will be available for booking on Marriott's robust digital platforms, including Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app, with all properties expected to be available by the end of the year.

The Makers of the SPAM® Brand Unveil Sweet and Savory New Variety: SPAM® Maple Flavored

With its delicious combination of sweet and savory, SPAM® maple flavored ushers in a unique and mouthwatering addition to breakfast menus, outdoor barbeques and one-of-a-kind desserts.

Local television stations across the U.S. Launch "The Coalition for Local News"

The Coalition for Local News is dedicated to the belief that local news is essential to the well-being of local communities across the nation and is a vital pillar of American democracy. As the most trusted source of news for Americans, local news broadcasts provide timely coverage of important issues and events, emergency weather service, and access to lifesaving information.

Cheetos® Launches World's First Fingertip Sponsorship with Global Superstar Becky G to Celebrate Return of Deja tu Huella Campaign

As a longtime advocate for the Hispanic community, Becky G is joining the cause to support and celebrate the next generation of Hispanic students via scholarships provided by the PepsiCo Foundation, a community college tour, and a nationwide TikTok challenge.

The Alliance for Genomic Discovery announces founding biopharma members: AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, and Merck

"Together, we aim to advance genomics and multiomics-based methods for finding therapeutic targets that are more actionable in the treatment and curing of diseases, while also improving the speed, probability of success, and efficiency of the discovery and development process," said Joydeep Goswami , chief financial officer and chief strategy and corporate development officer of Illumina.

Taco Bell® Celebrates the Summer's Biggest Matches and Produces a Series of Unofficial Halftime Shows

The Unofficial Halftime Show series will captivate fans worldwide with electrifying performances. With diverse musical styles, unique perspectives and awe-inspiring performances, Taco Bell's Feed the Beat artists are set to leave an incredible mark on the pitch and beyond.

Common Sense Media Announces New Ratings and Reviews System for AI Products

In response to high demand from parents and educators, Common Sense Media will build a new AI ratings and reviews system to help families and policymakers make informed decisions about artificial intelligence tools and programs.

First Savannah Bananas Bobblehead Unveiled

Founded in 2016, the Savannah Bananas have been heralded as the "World Famous Baseball Circus," "The Greatest Show in Sports" and "the Harlem Globetrotters of Baseball", have been featured by ESPN, The Wall Street Journal and Sports Illustrated because of their on-field antics and viral videos.

Lowe's and Petco Deepen Pet Parent Affinity with Expansion of Store-in-Store Concept to Nearly 300 Locations

Focusing on rural communities across the country, this expansion offers a new convenience to shoppers, providing access to pet supplies and veterinary care along with everything DIY and Pro customers need for their home improvement projects.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for IBM, Lockheed Martin, United Airlines, and Bank of America.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301882566.html

SOURCE PR Newswire