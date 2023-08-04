The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the Fortune Global 500, the best hospitals, and the return of the Toyota Land Cruiser.

Walmart Tops the Fortune Global 500 List for 10th Consecutive Year

Walmart joins a spike in the number of U.S. companies on the Global 500 this year, reaching its highest total since 2010 at 136 companies, which is also the highest for a stand-alone country.

Gap Partners with LoveShackFancy on a Limited-Edition Collection for Every Generation

The 76-piece collection brings a fresh take to classic denim, pastels and logo, incorporating neutral tones, floral prints, whimsical textures and fabrics showcasing a romantic and nostalgic twist to Gap's signature arch logo typeface.

U.S. News Announces the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals

"Consumers want useful resources to help them assess which hospital can best meet their specific care needs. The 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings offer patients and the physicians with whom they consult a data-driven source for comparing performance in outcomes, patient satisfaction and other metrics that matter to them," said Ben Harder , chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Returns to its Origin

After a three-year hiatus, Toyota's off-road icon and longest-running nameplate has returned to the North American market with 326 horsepower, 465 lb.-ft. of torque, a 12.3-inch touchscreen, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

Super Bowl LVIII is Getting Slimed on Nickelodeon!

Building on the groundbreaking success established with Nickelodeon's Emmy Award-winning special telecast of the 2021 NFL WILD CARD GAME ON NICKELODEON, the alternate telecast of Super Bowl LVIII will be teeming with next-level, eye-popping on-field graphics, guest reporters, virtual filters and more.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 324,000 Jobs in July; Annual Pay was Up 6.2%

"The economy is doing better than expected and a healthy labor market continues to support household spending," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP. "We continue to see a slowdown in pay growth without broad-based job loss."

PEPSI® Dig In Day Returns To Celebrate and Support Black-Owned Restaurants With Its Biggest Festivities to Date, Including Picking Up The Tab for $100,000 in Meals for Foodies Across the Country

The platform is kicking off a month of programming during Black Business Month to encourage dining at Black-owned restaurants with a block party, dinner events, free food at 25 restaurants nationally, and more.

Voyager Space and Airbus Announce Joint Venture to Build and Operate Starlab

"This transatlantic venture with footprints on both sides of the ocean aligns the interests of both ourselves and Voyager and our respective space agencies. This pioneers continued European and American leadership in space that takes humanity forward," said Jean-Marc Nasr , Head of Space Systems at Airbus.

White Claw® Hard Seltzer Wants You to 'CLAW™ Back Your Summer' with an Epic Remote Vacation and More Getaways

To inspire fans to Claw Back their time off this summer, White Claw surveyed employed Americans about their vacation habits and uncovered the surprising benefits of taking time off, ranging from spicier relationships to increasing likeability at work.

Vogtle Unit 3 goes into operation

Vogtle Unit 3 is the first newly-constructed nuclear unit in the U.S. in over 30 years and can power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses. Once all four units are online, the Plant Vogtle site will be the largest generator of clean energy in the nation and support continued growth in Georgia as more industries, businesses and families come to the state.

Petco Debuts Annual Halloween 'Bootique' Collection with Offerings for Every Pet Type and Budget

Featuring more than 350 items total, including over 200 products under $20 , the new collection ranges from apparel, accessories and home décor to toys and treats.

