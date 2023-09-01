The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Google's plans in El Salvador, CNN's new CEO, and PepsiCo's new campaign.

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Google plans to establish operations in El Salvador

Thanks to multi-year partnership with the Government of El Salvador , Google Cloud plans to establish an office and deliver Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) services to help the country digitally transform, modernize government services, and improve healthcare and education.

Mark Thompson Named Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide

The former director-general of the BBC and president and CEO of The New York Times Company will take the helm of the premiere global news organization.

US Consumer Confidence Pulled Back in August

"Consumer confidence fell in August 2023 , erasing back-to-back increases in June and July," said Dana Peterson , Chief Economist at The Conference Board. "August's disappointing headline number reflected dips in both the current conditions and expectations indexes."

PepsiCo's Frito-Lay and Beverages Brands Team Up with NFL Icons and Legends to Celebrate Kickoff with "Unretirement" Campaign

The star-studded TV commercial brings current and former NFL players Tom Brady , Julian Edelman , Dan Marino , Randy Moss , Jerry Rice , Emmitt Smith , and Josh Allen – PepsiCo's newest athlete – together to spotlight the joy of watching football when delicious Frito-Lay snacks and PepsiCo beverages are served.

Hyzon Motors Successfully Completes First Customer Demo of Liquid Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Truck

Starting in Temple, TX , the truck completed deliveries to eight PFG customers near Dallas, TX , travelling over 540 miles on a 16-hour continuous run including over 100-degree Fahrenheit temperatures. The run – further than the distance from Sacramento to San Diego – demonstrates the viability of on-board liquid hydrogen to fuel long-distance, zero-emission transport.

Red Cross takes urgent action to help communities devastated by the climate crisis

Right now, the Red Cross is readying volunteers and supplies along the Gulf Coast in advance of Idalia, even as it remains on the ground helping communities recover from the deadliest wildfires of the last century in Hawaii , a powerful typhoon in the U.S. territory of Guam , and 1-in-100-year flooding in the Northeast, among others.

Subway® Rises Above the Rest with a Flying Footlong

Subway unveils the Subway in the Sky: a new dining experience onboard a blimp and a thrilling capstone to its latest Eat Fresh® Refresh launch. The Subway in the Sky will stop in cities across the U.S. as it soars through the sky in September, including Kansas City , Atlanta , Orlando , and Miami .

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 177,000 Jobs in August; Annual Pay was Up 5.9%

"This month's numbers are consistent with the pace of job creation before the pandemic," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP. "After two years of exceptional gains tied to the recovery, we're moving toward more sustainable growth in pay and employment as the economic effects of the pandemic recede."

New Pringles® Everything Bagel Puts a Crisp Twist on a Trending, Fan-Favorite Flavor

With flavor notes of sesame and poppy seeds followed by hints of cream cheese that perfectly blend with toasted onion and garlic, snackers and bagel aficionados alike can enjoy a morning bagel in crisp form anytime and anywhere.

U.S. News Reveals 2023-2024 Best High Schools Rankings

"Having access to a strong high school program is paramount for students as they face an ever-changing world," says Liana Loewus , managing editor of education at U.S. News. "Making data on our high schools available helps parents ensure their child is in the educational environment that best sets them up to thrive."

Instacart Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Instacart intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "CART."

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Can't-Miss Earnings

In addition to these popular releases, several must-read earnings reports crossed the wire this week, including the quarterly results for Hormel Foods, Pure Storage, J.M. Smucker Co., and Big Lots.

Catch up on all the latest earnings reports here.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-11-stories-you-need-to-see-301915395.html

SOURCE PR Newswire