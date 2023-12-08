The Week in Press Releases: 11 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including TIME's Person of the Year and Alaska Airlines' plans for a merger with Hawaiian Airlines.

TIME Names the 2023 Person of the Year: Taylor Swift

"For building a world of her own that made a place for so many, for spinning her story into a global legend, for bringing joy to a society desperately in need of it, Taylor Swift is TIME's 2023 Person of the Year," said TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs .

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines to Combine, Expanding Benefits and Choice for Travelers Throughout Hawai'i and the West Coast

The combined company will unlock more destinations for consumers and expand choice of critical air service options and access throughout the Pacific region, Continental United States and globally. As airlines rooted in the 49th and 50th U.S. states, which are uniquely reliant upon air travel, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines share a deep commitment to caring for their employees, guests and communities.

FDA, USDA and EPA Propose National Strategy to Reduce U.S. Food Loss and Waste

In the U.S., food is the single most common material found in landfills. More than one-third, nearly 100 million tons, of municipal waste stream is organic waste and food comprises sixty-six million tons of that waste.

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 103,000 Jobs in November; Annual Pay was Up 5.6%

"Restaurants and hotels were the biggest job creators during the post-pandemic recovery," said Nela Richardson , chief economist, ADP. "But that boost is behind us, and the return to trend in leisure and hospitality suggests the economy as a whole will see more moderate hiring and wage growth in 2024."

McDonald's Announces New Targets for Development, Loyalty Membership, and Cloud Technology

"We have a clear trajectory for future growth as we continue to build on the brand strength, global footprint and digital ecosystem that have resulted in unparalleled competitive advantages and cemented McDonald's as one of the world's leading consumer-facing brands," said McDonald's President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski .

Nickelodeon and CBS Sports Set for Double Dose of Slime with Telecasts of Super Bowl LVIII and Nickmas Game on Nickelodeon

CBS Sports' Nate Burleson and Play-by-Play Announcer Noah Eagle to be Joined in the Booth by Iconic Animated Characters--SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star , Sandy Cheeks and Larry the Lobster to Call Super Bowl LVIII.

NASA, Partners Launch US Greenhouse Gas Center to Share Climate Data

"The U.S. Greenhouse Gas Center is another way the Biden-Harris Administration is working to make critical data available to more people – from scientists running data analyses, to government officials making decisions on climate policy, to members of the public who want to understand how climate change will affect them," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson .

CVS Health highlights path to accelerating long-term growth through building a world of health around every consumer

CVS Pharmacy today CVS CostVantage, a new approach that evolves the traditional pharmacy reimbursement model and brings greater transparency and simplicity to the system.

Honda to Debut All-New Global EV Series at CES 2024

Toward its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030 with a global sales volume of 2 million units.

Domino's® is Plowing for Pizza: Snowy Roads Shouldn't Get in the Way of Hot Pizza

Domino's is awarding half a million dollars in grants for snow plowing, so that carryout customers can have access to hot pizza, even on the coldest, snowiest days. Nominations open up today ( Dec. 4 ) for up to 20 cities to get $25,000 in snow plowing grants.

Protect your pets from common, and potentially costly, holiday hazards

While enjoying favorite foods and seasonal décor, pet parents should be mindful of holiday hazards that may prompt unplanned veterinary visits. Nationwide® pet insurance analyzed its database of more than 1.2 million insured pets and released its most common claims and average claim costs for medical conditions that can carry increased risk during the holidays.

