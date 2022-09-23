The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week

Statement from Robert Sarver , managing partner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury

"Words that I deeply regret now overshadow nearly two decades of building organizations that brought people together – and strengthened the Phoenix area – through the unifying power of professional men's and women's basketball."

Peloton Releases Peloton Row and New Features on Peloton Guide

Peloton Row delivers highly personalized workouts, bringing together Peloton's motivational instructors with sleek hardware and new technology that allows Members of all levels to tailor each routine to their specific abilities, needs, and fitness goals.

Little Caesars® Gets Fancy on National Pepperoni Pizza Day with Its First Ever Galleroni

On Sept. 20 , Little Caesars welcomed followers to the fanciest, most pepperoniest gallery space on all of Instagram, offering several high-end pieces for sale through its own Galleroni at the special price of $9.99 – the same price as its newest pizza.

Lowe's Unveils Industry-First Digital Twin, Giving Associates 'Superpowers' to Better Serve Customers

The digital twin is a completely virtual replica of a physical home improvement store, created in NVIDIA's Omniverse environment. It fuses spatial data with other Lowe's data, including product location and historical order information, and pulls all of these sources together into a visual package.

Beyond Meat Issues Statement

Doug Ramsey , Beyond Meat's Chief Operating Officer, has been suspended effective immediately.

Conor McGregor Wants You to Work for Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey

As a Professional Partier, the official new hire will help introduce Proper No. Twelve to whiskey fans nationwide, hosting fight night viewing parties and bar events, creating new cocktails, and trying their hand at running Proper No. Twelve's social channels.

Cousin Sal & Mush Media Partner with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions

All seven Mush Media shows, including Cousin Sal's popular Against All Odds and Extra Points podcasts, will now be part of Omaha's original podcast lineup. Omaha will also produce full length video versions of each podcast for ESPN's YouTube channel.

Guns N' Roses Releases USE YOUR ILLUSION I & II Box Set to be Released November 11

The box set includes 97 songs, 63 of which are unreleased audio tracks and videos, a 100-page book with unseen photos and images, and a treasure trove of collectibles and archival documents.

TIME Launches CO2.com to Enable Businesses to Maximize Climate Impact with Climate Action Portfolios that Go Beyond Offsetting

Through CO2.com customers can access curated and highly vetted portfolios that make it easy for companies to have a measurable climate impact, as well as tools that support them in confidently communicating their positive action.

"BTS introducing you to Seoul" Simultaneous Worldwide Release of 2022 Seoul Tour Promotional Video

This year BTS members RM and Jin reveal three shades of allure of the city ('deliciouSeoul,' 'healingSeoul,' and 'snapshotSeoul') by sharing how enjoyable their daily lives are in Seoul . After releasing the first episode of 'deliciouSeoul' on September 16, 2022 , a total of three episodes will be made public every week.

New Report Shows That Hispanics Feel Invisible and Stereotyped in Television and Movies, More Than Any Other Multicultural Group

This National Hispanic Heritage Month, AIMM shines the spotlight on the importance of authentic cultural representation in the entertainment industry.

Caesars Palace Enhances Guest Arrival Experience with Multimillion-Dollar Main Entrance Renovation

After raising the roof of the entryway to match the grandeur of the hotel lobby, guests arriving at Caesars Palace now enter a beautifully lit space, with a coffered ceiling and an intricate marble mosaic floor. A 15-foot-tall Carrara marble statue of Augustus Caesar welcomes visitors under the raised ceiling, which features hand-painted illustrations of Roman gods and a spectacular chandelier containing 70,000 crystals.

