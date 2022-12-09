The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week

TIME Names the 2022 Person of the Year: Volodymyr Zelensky and the Spirit of Ukraine In his letter to readers, TIME Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal writes, "This year's choice was the most clear-cut in memory. Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, the world marched to Volodymyr Zelensky's beat in 2022."

Bret Michaels Creates and Announces 2023 Parti-Gras Tour

The renowned rockstar will bring a few of his rocker friends along for a mashup of all killer, no filler hits featuring special guests Night Ranger and Jefferson Starship with special appearances from Steve Augeri (former lead singer of Journey) and Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), plus a nightly surprise guest to rock your world.

World's Newest Cruise Ship Arrives in New York City as MSC Cruises Welcomes MSC Seascape to Fleet

MSC Seascape is one of the largest cruise ships ever to dock in Manhattan , at more than 170,000 gross tons with a capacity of 5,877 guests. She is also one of the more environmentally advanced cruise ships at sea, featuring a wide range of latest generation environmental technologies and solutions.

Ferrero Group to acquire Wells Enterprises, maker of ice cream brands Blue Bunny® and Bomb Pop®

"We are a 100-year-old company focused on adapting for the next 100 years," said Mike Wells , current chief executive officer and chief engagement officer of Wells Enterprises. "Ferrero is a likeminded company with a commitment to providing high-quality, premium sweet-packaged food products that bring joy to consumers around the world."

More Americans plan to buy gifts for their pets than in-laws, according to new survey on holiday spending

In order to afford their December spending, 47% of respondents said they will be cutting back on eating out and other non-essential purchases, an increase of 9% over 2021. Ultimately 37% of people will be spending $250 or less on their gifts this year, with 16% saying they'll ring up less than $100 .

Wingstop Debuts New Flavor That Tastes as Good as Gold

While it's not crafted using liquid gold, Wingstop's Carolina Gold BBQ tastes and looks the part, shimmering a golden hue on top of the brands' cooked-to-order proteins.

Football Star Josh Allen Partners with ForgiveCo to Wipe Out Over $10 Million of Consumer Debt Brands partner with ForgiveCo to target communities of people in need and purchase their debt in bundles using the same process debt collectors use – buying debt at cents on the dollar. Rather than collecting on the obligation, they forgive it, thus reducing financial hardship for people who need help the most.

BELIEVER Meats Breaks Ground on Largest Cultivated Meat Production Facility in The World

Once operational, the 200,000-square-foot facility will be the largest cultivated meat production center in the world with the capacity to produce at least 10,000 metric tons of cultivated meat, without the need to slaughter a single animal.

Lowe's Sets Goal to Reach Net-Zero Emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050 "Lowe's takes pride in making homes better for all, and part of doing that is reducing our impact on the environment," said Marvin Ellison , Lowe's chairman and CEO.

PepsiCo and CELSIUS® Launch "Save the Shore" Program to Fund Hurricane Ian Relief and Restoration Efforts for Florida's Iconic Coastline Businesses

Heading into the peak holiday tourism season, the brands' combined $200,000 investment will support and drive awareness to almost 30 local businesses with funding for renovations, employee relief funds, free product, and more.

Frito-Lay Declares 2022 'The Year of Crunch'

The "crunch" factor was on top as an important component of the perfect snack in the latest Frito-Lay U.S. Trend Index. The index polled consumers on their snacking preferences and found that more than 70% of snackers would reach for a food with a crunch when considering their perfect snack.

Marriott International Expects to Introduce More Than 35 Luxury Hotels Around the World in 2023

From the expansive Savannas of Kenya to the pristine shores of the Caribbean , Marriott International is set to expand its global luxury footprint and is reimagining high-touch hospitality.

