The Week in Press Releases: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including Gronkowski's upcoming field goal attempt, 2023's best jobs, and more.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

Rob Gronkowski to Attempt Live Field Goal During Super Bowl with $10 Million in FanDuel Free Bets on the Line

FanDuel's "Kick of Destiny" campaign will feature four-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time NFL Pro-Bowler, Rob Gronkowski , who will attempt to kick a field goal during a live Super Bowl LVII television commercial. Any customer who places a Super Bowl bet of five dollars or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10 million in free bets if Gronkowski kicks the field goal

It's Back! Pizza Hut Announces the Return of 'The Big New Yorker,' An Iconic Fan-Favorite Pizza from the 1990s

Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut, said, "At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers' requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month."

Post-Holiday Burnout: Expedia Reports 96% of Travelers Want to do Nothing on Their Next Vacation

According to a survey of 4,000 U.S. travelers conducted during December, more than a third (34%) report feeling burned out from the holidays, and nearly everyone surveyed (96%) plans to spend a portion of their next trip doing absolutely nothing.

Southwest Airlines Announces Leadership Promotions

These changes, which are effective immediately, represent phase two of the organizational structure work that began in September 2022 .

From East to West and Everywhere In-Between, 700+ Hoopers Named 2023 McDonald's All American Nominees

The nominations are in, and the Southeast region – specifically Texas – dominates the list for the third consecutive season, as the McDonald's All American Games heads to Houston in 2023. And the girls continue to outpace the boys in number of nominations, a sign that this year's girls' game will be one to watch.

La Brea Bakery Closes Flagship Los Angeles and Downtown Disney Café locations to focus on thriving La Brea Bakery Artisan Bread business in grocery

A local favorite in the Los Angeles community since 1989, La Brea Bakery artisan breads are the cornerstone of Aspire Bakeries' thriving artisan bread business. La Brea Bakery has a long history that started at a restaurant on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles , evolving into the #1 artisan bread brand nationally.

The Windy City Can't Blow Bed Bugs Away: Chicago Ranks #1 for Third Consecutive Year on Orkin's Bed Bug Cities List

Chicago , New York , and Philadelphia hold onto the top three spots, ranking first, second, and third, respectively. Los Angeles saw the largest jump this year, moving up seven spots into the Top Five, with Cleveland (#4) and Raleigh (#20) each moving up the list by four spots.

U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2023 Best Jobs While nearly 40% of the top 100 Best Jobs are in health care or health care support roles, a technology job – software developer – captured the No. 1 spot this year.

National News Literacy Week 2023 explores declining public trust in news media

This year's fourth annual National News Literacy Week, from Jan. 23-27 , will encourage news consumers to stop the flood of misinformation and learn how to identify trustworthy news.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and RxPreferred Benefits Announce Partnership to Increase Healthcare Accessibility and Reduce Prescription Drug Costs With this venture, employers and their members utilizing RxPreferred for their pharmacy benefit will have access to all medications available through Cost Plus Drugs within their benefits package.

NACTOY Reveals 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year™ Award Winners

"This year showed the unprecedented variety of vehicles on sale today, including reborn models of iconic nameplates, numerous electric vehicles, thrilling high performance or off-road vehicles, impressive luxury products and even all-new manufacturers," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg .

National Girl Scout Cookie Season Kicks Off by Welcoming a National Sponsor and New Cookie to the Lineup

New for the 2023 cookie season, the highly anticipated Raspberry Rally™ cookie joins the iconic lineup alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas®/Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®, and more.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNalert on Twitter.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:

Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more. Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story. Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.

Journalists will have access to ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire and PR Newswire for Journalists

For more than 65 years, PR Newswire has been the industry leader with the largest, most comprehensive distribution network of print, radio, magazine, television stations, financial portals and trade publications. PR Newswire has an unparalleled global reach of more than 200,000 publications and 10,000 websites and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages.

PR Newswire for Journalists (PRNJ) is an exclusive community that includes over 20,000 journalists, bloggers and influencers who are logging into their PRNJ accounts specifically looking for story ideas. PR Newswire thoroughly researches and vets this community to verify their identity as a member of the press, blogger or influencer. PRNJ users cover more than 200 beats and verticals.

For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-week-in-press-releases-12-stories-you-need-to-see-301720773.html

SOURCE PR Newswire